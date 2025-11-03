Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Kinsted Wealth is proud to announce that its Strategic Growth Pool was recognized with multiple top awards at the prestigious 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards (CHFA).

The Strategic Growth Pool was honoured in the competitive Private Equity category, highlighting the firm's commitment to delivering long-term, superior performance for its investors.

The awards received in the Private Equity Category are:

1st Place, Best Five-Year Return

2nd Place, Best One-Year Return

3rd Place, Best Three-Year Return

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition. It's a direct result of our team's commitment to helping our clients grow their wealth responsibly over the long term. These awards across multiple years show that our private growth investing strategy delivers real results, no matter what the markets bring. Most importantly, we're grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us, and we remain focused on earning it every single day." - Brent Smith, CIO of Kinsted Wealth.

Overview of Kinsted Wealth's Strategic Growth Pool

The Strategic Growth Pool is anchored by private equity and venture capital holdings, complemented by strategic investments in uncorrelated asset classes designed to deliver compelling returns. This diversified approach creates a resilient investment strategy built to deliver superior, long-term performance.

About Kinsted Wealth

Kinsted Wealth is an alternative asset class leading Canadian asset management and wealth management firm dedicated to helping investors achieve their financial goals through diversified investment strategies. Kinsted manages funds using institutional investment strategies for accredited investors and institutions across Canada. Their funds are invested alongside the pension funds of the world in public, private and alternative assets to help investors and advisors build truly diversified portfolios helping them achieve better risk adjusted returns.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners across multiple categories. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data as of June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

