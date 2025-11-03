Tarvis Celebrates Client Ashley Bryant Storytelling with Purpose as She Gives Voice to America's Untold Park History

LALH's Racism and the American Park trilogy elevates stories of history, equity, and belonging through cinematic storytelling and narration by Ashley Bryant.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Tarvis, a management consulting and communications firm guiding creative professionals in strategic growth, proudly celebrates client Ashley Bryant for her voice work in a powerful new film series produced by the Library of American Landscape History (LALH). The three-part series, Racism and the American Park, explores how the nation's public parks have reflected and resisted racial inequality throughout U.S. history.

Through her narration, Bryant brings emotional depth and clarity to stories that expose how access to public space has shaped the American experience. The films include Landscapes of Exclusion, Boston's Franklin Park: Olmsted, Recreation, and the Modern City, and Olmsted and Yosemite: Civil War, Abolition, and the National Park Idea - each inspired by an award-winning LALH publication.

As an African American voice over actor, Bryant's connection to the material runs deep. Her narration underscores the power of representation, amplifying the voices and histories that too often go unheard in stories about public space and belonging.

"Tarvis champions storytelling that connects creativity with conscience," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tarvis. "Ashley's narration brings empathy to complex history - reminding audiences that voice can both inform and heal. It's the kind of work that redefines what meaningful storytelling sounds like."

The films will premiere together on November 4, 2025, at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline, Massachusetts, in an event titled Racism and the American Park. The evening will feature live discussions with authors and historians Ethan Carr, Rolf Diamant, and William O'Brien, whose works form the foundation of the films. Following the premiere, the series will be released on the LALH website and YouTube channel in early 2026.

Bryant, an accomplished voice and on-camera actor known for her warm, resonant tone and background in classical theater, describes the project as one of the more meaningful in her career.

"Voicing these films reminded me how much power lives in sound," said Ashley Bryant. "These aren't just stories about parks - they're stories about belonging, about who gets to be seen and heard in public spaces. I'm grateful that my voice could help carry that history to new audiences."

Together, Tarvis and Bryant highlight the power of collaboration between artistry and purpose, using voice to bridge storytelling, education, and social awareness.

Event Details

Racism and the American Park - Film Premiere

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 | 6:30 PM

Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline, MA

The Library of American Landscape History (LALH) will host a free, in-person screening of the Racism and the American Park film series, followed by a discussion with authors and historians Ethan Carr, Rolf Diamant, and William O'Brien. The event is co-sponsored by Friends of Fairsted and LALH. Attendees can also purchase signed copies of the featured authors' books. Registration is required; walk-ins will not be admitted.

For details and registration, visit the LALH event page.

About Ashley Bryant

Ashley Bryant is an African American voice and on-camera actor whose work spans commercials, narration, eLearning, political messaging, promos, and character performance. Known for her warm, confident, and relatable sound, she has lent her voice to brands including Sprite, McDonald's, and Chick-fil-A, and to causes and campaigns that value authenticity and emotional connection. Recording from a professional home studio, Ashley brings clarity and compassion to every read, qualities that make her a trusted choice for both creative and corporate storytelling. Learn more at AshleyBryant.net.

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting and communications firm that helps creative professionals and production brands grow strategically. Through customized brand development, press strategy, and partnership alignment, Tarvis amplifies artists and organizations shaping today's creative economy. The firm's work spans voiceover, entertainment, and design industries - supporting talent whose craft intersects with culture, purpose, and business growth. Learn more at Tarvis.com .

