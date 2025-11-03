Banff Sunshine Village is Canada's First Ski Resort Open for the 2025/26 Season

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Banff Sunshine Village officially opened yesterday morning, Sunday, November 2, making it the first ski resort in Canada to welcome skiers and riders for the 2025/26 winter season. This potentially marks the earliest opening in the resort's 98-year history. This year's opening for Banff Sunshine Village is about a week earlier than both their anticipated opening day and last season's opening day.

On Sunday, guests were encouraged to hit the slopes dressed in their Halloween costume. Strawberry Express and the Learning Area opened for skiers and snowboarders. All terrain of Strawberry Express is open, including the 7-feature terrain park with two jib lines - one small and one medium.

"It is so exciting to be the first ski resort in the country to open for the season," shares Kendra Scurfield, VP of Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "This is the earliest opening in our corporate memory - We are thrilled to welcome back skiers and snowboarders for another incredible season at Sunshine!"

To celebrate the early opening, Banff Sunshine Village invited guests to show their love for the Blue Jays by wearing a jersey or celebrating the spooky season with a Halloween costume. The Banff Sunshine Village team was onsite handing out $10 vouchers to those in costume or showing their Jays' spirit. Over 100 vouchers were given away to happy skiers and snowboarders.

Located in Banff National Park, Banff Sunshine Village is known for having one of North America's longest ski season. Just last week, Banff Sunshine was named SKI magazine's Top 30 Resorts in the West and number 2 overall in the magazine prestigious reader's poll for the second year in a roll. The resort features over 3,300 acres of skiable terrain spread across three mountains and 137 runs, featuring what is often called Canada's Best Snow.

Early season ticket pricing is in effect until the resort opens more fully. Information on terrain and mountain updates can be found on the resort's Instagram (@sunshinevillage) and Facebook (Banff Sunshine Village). A proud member of both Mountain Collective Pass and IKON Pass, for more details on Banff Sunshine Village, its offerings and how to purchase a lift ticket or a season pass, visit skibanff.com.

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

