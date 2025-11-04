Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Riley Gold Corp. (TSXV: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) ("Riley Gold" or the "Company") wishes to provide an update to its shareholders on the impact of the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada as a result of the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "Postal Strike") as it relates to the requirements to send proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting").

The Meeting is to be held December 3, 2025, at 10:00am (Pacific Time) at the head office of the Company at 2390 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, B.C. On October 10, 2025, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced that the union was moving from a full, national strike to rotating strikes (the "Rotating Strikes"). While the Company will make all efforts to attend to the mailing when possible during the Rotating Strikes, shareholders are reminded that there is uncertainty and instability in the postal service and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has no service guarantees at this time.

The Company's Meeting Materials, comprising of the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Management Information Circular, the Form of Proxy, the Form of Voting Information Form are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. and on the Company's website at https://rileygoldcorp.com/shareholder/.

Shareholders are encouraged to direct requests for copies of the Meeting Materials to Computershare's Shareholder Services Call Center at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in Canada and the United States) between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial).

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact at Computershare Investor Services Inc. at 1-800-564-6253 to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the upcoming AGM.

In the event that the Postal Strike ends prior to the Meeting, the Company will mail the Meeting Materials to its shareholders in the normal course, but there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholders prior to the Meeting.

As set out in the Meeting Materials, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve the following resolutions: (i) set the number of directors; (ii) election of directors for the ensuing year; (iii) appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; and (iv) approval of the Company's stock option plan.

About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is an exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA. Riley Gold's Pipeline West/Clipper Gold Project ("PWC") is located in the Cortez mining district of the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend. PWC is operated by Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. ("Kinross"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC), under an exploration earn-in agreement executed in March 2024 whereby Kinross has the right to earn up to 75% of PWC by spending USD$20,000,000 (for full details of the Kinross agreement please see the March 14, 2024 news release). Kinross is funding and operating PWC and has a strategic 9.9% (on a partially diluted basis) equity interest in the Company acquired through a private placement.

About PWC:

PWC constitutes a very prospective exploration property for Carlin-type, disseminated and replacement gold deposits. PWC consists of a land package totaling approximately 24.7 km² of unpatented mining claims and patented fee lands adjoining NGM. PWC is situated along the Cortez Structural Zone of the exceptionally productive Cortez Trend within the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in north central Nevada (Figure 1). The Cortez and Pipeline complexes (adjoining Riley Gold's PWC boundary) are top producers within Nevada, a State that has consistently produced between 4-5 million ounces of gold a year.

Figure 1: PWC Location (project boundary approximate)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10015/273046_c85b441d841d6bbe_002full.jpg

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information.

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Although Riley Gold believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Riley Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties and the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions and the ability to obtain the requisite approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange when necessary. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future business activities and involves risks and uncertainties. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Riley Gold operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

