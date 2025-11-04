Epique Realty's Joshua Miller CEO Honored as a HousingWire Tech Trendsetter for Second Consecutive Year

Visionary CEO Recognized for Democratizing AI and Revolutionizing the Real Estate Brokerage Model

November 3, 2025

In a powerful affirmation of its revolutionary impact, Epique Realty is proud and honored to announce that its visionary CEO and Co-Founder, Joshua Miller, has been named a 2025 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter for the second consecutive year.

This prestigious award from the industry's most respected news source honors the 75 most impactful and innovative technology leaders who are transforming the housing economy. Miller's back-to-back recognition highlights his relentless drive to democratize advanced AI and establish a new, tech-forward blueprint for the entire real estate industry.

"The 2025 Tech Trendsetters exemplify the creativity and execution that define the next generation of housing innovation," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders are shaping the future of a more efficient housing sector."

Miller's co-founders celebrated the win as a testament to his consistent, game-changing leadership.

"To see Josh recognized for a second year in a row is an incredible validation of the revolution we are leading," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "Josh doesn't just see the future; he builds it. His 'technological generosity' or the idea that our agents deserve the best AI for free, is the financial and cultural engine of our success, and it's a privilege to see his genius recognized again on this national stage."

"Epique's vision is the blueprint, and it's our honor to help execute it," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "Operationally, Josh's work on Epique.ai has been a game-changer. He has given our agents a true 'flywheel' that automates their work and frees them to do what they do best: build relationships. This award is for the thousands of agents who have embraced this tech and are thriving because of it."

Josh Miller's core achievement has been the architecture of the award-winning Epique.ai platform, which he established not as a product to be sold, but as a foundational right, free to all agents. This radical generosity model was the cornerstone of Epique's meteoric growth, catapulting the brokerage from under 300 agents to over 4,000 across all 50 states and into Canada, and skyrocketing sales volume from $117 million to over $4.2 billion in 2024.

"I am incredibly humbled to be named a Tech Trendsetter again, but this isn't an individual award-it's a reflection of the entire Epique family," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "We are proving, for the second year in a row, that a brokerage built on technological generosity can and is transforming this industry. This award is for every agent who believed in our vision and for our team that works tirelessly to build a smarter, faster, and more connected future for all of us."

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism, and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

About Epique Realty

As the industry's first AI-certified brokerage, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing, agent-owned real estate brokerages. Shaping the future of real estate, Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents, and with Canada on-board, global expansion is underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides over 80 unheard of free phenomenal benefits with a proprietary AI platform (Epique.ai), and a culture of radical generosity. Led by its visionary co-founders, Epique is harnessing technology to build a more equitable, empowered, and successful future for real estate professionals. BeEpique

