XCF Global, Inc.: XCF Global and Impact Jets Sign MOU to Supply Private Jet Market with Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Expands XCF's reach to the ~$17 billion U.S. private aviation market

Develops new growth channel through Impact Jets' network of ~130 operators

Accelerates adoption by bringing verifiable, traceable SAF to private jet operators and travelers

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / XCF Global, Inc. ("XCF") (Nasdaq:SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF"), today announced a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Impact Jets, LLC ("Impact Jets"), a private aviation platform, to accelerate SAF adoption across the private jet market.

Under the MOU, Impact Jets is expected to launch a "Powered by XCF SAF" program to onboard private jet operators and clients into direct SAF purchasing through XCF. With access to Impact Jets' ~130 existing clients, XCF will supply the fuel, manage logistics, and provide verified documentation for operators and their end clients, ensuring traceability and measurable environmental impact.

This initiative is expected to bring XCF access to a premium customer segment and expand the reach of its fuel beyond commercial airline partners. With private jet operators known for rapid adoption of best-in-class, reputation-enhancing technologies, the rollout would position XCF at the forefront of sustainability within private aviation.

As part of the collaboration, "Powered by XCF SAF" is expected to be featured prominently on the Impact Jets digital platform, including homepage visibility and a dedicated SAF education hub. The companies will jointly launch awareness and promotional campaigns designed to stimulate sales and accelerate SAF adoption within the private aviation community.

Private Aviation: A High-Growth Market for SAF

The U.S. private jet market represents an attractive expansion opportunity for sustainable aviation fuel producers. The U.S. saw more than 3 million private flights in 2024, accounting for more than 40% of all global private jet activity, and burning an estimated 2 billion gallons of jet fuel. With general aviation responsible for roughly 8% of total U.S. jet fuel consumption, or nearly 5.5 million gallons per day, the sector represents a meaningful and largely untapped market for SAF and XCF intends to be at the forefront.

Mihir Dange, Chief Executive Officer of XCF Global, commented:

"Private aviation is an emerging frontier for SAF demand - a premium segment combining strong visibility with significant commercial potential. Working with Impact Jets would allow XCF to extend the reach of our fuel to a premium customer base that values both performance and purpose. We're not just delivering cleaner fuel; we're transforming the experience of private flight into one of leadership in sustainability."

Rodney Rigg, Chief Executive Officer of Impact Jets, added:

"Partnering with XCF would enable us to offer verified, traceable SAF solutions that deliver real emissions reduction to our customers. Together, we intend to give our members and operators a clear, credible path to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining the performance and luxury they expect when flying private."

The non-binding MOU reflects a shared vision to accelerate SAF adoption throughout the private aviation market. Execution is subject to due diligence, technical validation, and final agreements.

About XCF Global, Inc.

XCF Global, Inc. is a pioneering sustainable aviation fuel company dedicated to accelerating the aviation industry's transition to net-zero emissions. XCF is developing and operating state-of-the-art clean fuel SAF production facilities engineered to the highest levels of compliance, reliability, and quality. The company is actively building partnerships across the energy and transportation sectors to accelerate the adoption of SAF on a global scale. XCF is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trades under the ticker, SAFX. Current outstanding shares: ~159.2 million; <20% free float (as of November 3, 2025).

To learn more, visit www.xcf.global.

About Impact Jets, LLC

Impact Jets is a U.S.-based private aviation company redefining the luxury air travel experience through technology, transparency, and sustainability. Founded by entrepreneur Rodney Rigg, Impact Jets combines premium JetCard and on-demand charter access with its proprietary JetsCheck Marketplace, providing real time quotes, secure payments, and carbon offset tracking.

To learn more, visit www.impactjets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding XCF Global's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the recently completed business combination with Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company (the "Business Combination"), estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics, and projections of market opportunity and market share, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XCF Global and its management, are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; (2) unexpected increases in XCF Global's expenses, including manufacturing and operating expenses and interest expenses, as a result of potential inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and other factors; (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of negotiations and any agreements with regard to XCF Global's offtake arrangements; (4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties to the Business Combination or others; (5) XCF Global's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards and thereafter continue to meet Nasdaq's continued listing standards; (6) XCF Global's ability to integrate the operations of New Rise and implement its business plan on its anticipated timeline; (7) XCF Global's ability to raise financing to fund its operations and business plan and the terms of any such financing; (8) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce the anticipated quantities of SAF without interruption or material changes to the SAF production process; (9) the New Rise Reno production facility's ability to produce renewable diesel in commercial quantities without interruption during the ongoing SAF ramp-up process; (10) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its landlord with respect to the ground lease for the New Rise Reno facility; (11) XCF Global's ability to resolve current disputes between its New Rise subsidiary and its primary lender with respect to loans outstanding that were used in the development of the New Rise Reno facility; (12) payment of fees, expenses and other costs related to the completion of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions; (13) the risk of disruption to the current plans and operations of XCF Global as a result of the consummation of the Business Combination; (14) XCF Global's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the New Rise acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of XCF Global to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (16) risks related to extensive regulation, compliance obligations and rigorous enforcement by federal, state, and non-U.S. governmental authorities; (17) the possibility that XCF Global may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (18) the availability of tax credits and other federal, state or local government support; (19) risks relating to XCF Global's and New Rise's key intellectual property rights, including the possible infringement of their intellectual property rights by third parties; (20) the risk that XCF Global's reporting and compliance obligations as a publicly-traded company divert management resources from business operations; (21) the effects of increased costs associated with operating as a public company; and (22) various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in XCF Global's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the final proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Business Combination filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025, this Press Release and other filings XCF Global made or will make with the SEC in the future. If any of the risks actually occur, either alone or in combination with other events or circumstances, or XCF Global's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that XCF Global does not presently know or that it currently believes are not material that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect XCF Global's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this Press Release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing XCF Global's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this Press Release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. While XCF Global may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, XCF Global specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

