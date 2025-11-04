Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc Reports 3rd Quarter Performance

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
Net Income - $1.7 million
Bank Net Income - $2.0 million
TBVPS - $12.07
Diluted EPS- $0.24
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports third quarter of 2025 performance.
Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO
Loan growth continued to strengthen with more than $31 million in new commitments1 booked during the quarter and total loans increasing $14 million, or 2.1%, over the linked quarter.
Core return on average assets2 improved for the fourth consecutive quarter to just under 0.60%, or ~0.70% at bank level.
Retail certificates of deposit declined by approximately $23 million, improving our deposit mix but contributing to a total deposit decline of $36 million, or ~4.0%.
TBVPS share increased to $12.07, and we have earned back 79% of the dilution incurred due to the March 2024 acquisition of Commerce Bank of Arizona.
The bank downgraded one well-collateralized $7.8 million relationship in the transportation sector to non-accrual status. No additional reserve was required. Bank and borrower are working together on a plan to address identified deficiencies.
3Q25 Highlights
Net Income and NIM
Net income improved by 10.2% over Q3 2024 but declined over the linked quarter due to the impact of a one-time recovery in the prior quarter.
While NIM declined over the linked quarter due to a reduction in loan mark accretion, core3 NIM has improved by two basis points over the same period.
Despite the shift away from CDs, cost of funds increased slightly due to several remaining MMDA promotions and normal business DDA fluctuations.
Non-interest expense declined over the linked and prior year quarter, and our Core Overhead Ratio6 improved to 2.54%.
Balance Sheet
Total deposits declined by $34.9 million during the quarter, driven primarily by a reduction in retail CDs of $23.3 million.
Total loans increased by $14.1 million, or 2.1%, during the quarter and total new commitments1 booked YTD are approximately $96 million.
Asset Quality
NPAs4 increased to 1.00% due to the downgrade of a single, well-collateralized $7.8 million relationship.
We reduced our ACL by $700,000 due to the improvement in metrics used to determine the qualitative factors in our reserve analysis.
Capital
TBVPS increased by $0.68 during the quarter, $0.26 of which was due to a reduction in AOCI, with a further $0.19 due to ongoing progress towards terminating the bank's ESOP.
Our Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 12.26%.
Performance Metrics (Consolidated)
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
ROATA
0.74
%
1.01
%
0.67
%
ROATE
7.91
%
11.14
%
8.14
%
Core2 ROATA
0.59
%
0.51
%
0.49
%
Core2 ROATE
6.18
%
5.56
%
5.78
%
Net Interest Margin
3.47
%
3.66
%
3.79
%
Cost of Funds
2.64
%
2.61
%
2.78
%
Overhead Ratio4
2.79
%
2.84
%
2.84
%
Efficiency Ratio
81.17
%
79.07
%
76.11
%
NPA5
1.00
%
0.18
%
0.38
%
ACL to Total Loans
1.41
%
1.55
%
1.50
%
Select Metrics (Bank Only)
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
ROATA
0.85
%
1.12
%
0.86
%
Core2 ROATA
0.68
%
0.60
%
0.67
%
Net Interest Margin
3.61
%
3.80
%
3.94
%
Core Efficiency Ratio
74.62
%
77.85
%
73.30
%
Balance Sheet (in 000s)
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
Total Assets
$
899,621
$
931,267
$
938,997
Total Loans
$
690,519
$
676,389
$
703,135
Total Deposits
$
760,273
$
795,104
$
785,181
Total Capital
$
95,260
$
92,242
$
87,122
TBVPS
$
12.07
$
11.39
$
10.64
Income Statement
(000s except EPS)
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
Net Interest Income
$
7,740
$
8,096
$
8,387
Non-interest Income
$
242
$
292
$
239
Non-interest Expense
$
6,494
$
6,633
$
6,575
Pre-tax Pre-Provision
$
1,488
$
1,755
$
2,051
Net Income
$
1,733
$
2,330
$
1,573
Core Net Income
$
1,355
$
1,163
$
1,118
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.24
$
0.32
$
0.22
1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting
2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
3 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
4 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
5 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.
6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
Select Financial Ratios
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.74
%
1.01
%
0.67
%
Core6 ROAA
0.58
%
0.50
%
0.48
%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)
0.75
%
1.01
%
0.68
%
Core6 ROATA
0.59
%
0.51
%
0.49
%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
7.35
%
9.93
%
7.27
%
Core6 ROAE
5.74
%
5.23
%
5.17
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity
7.91
%
11.14
%
8.14
%
Core6 ROATE
6.18
%
5.56
%
5.78
%
Overhead Ratio
2.79
%
2.84
%
2.84
%
Core6 Overhead Ratio
2.54
%
2.65
%
2.66
%
Efficiency Ratio
81.17
%
79.07
%
76.11
%
Core6 Efficiency Ratio
77.85
%
82.26
%
75.19
%
Net Interest Margin
3.47
%
3.66
%
3.79
%
Core7 Net Interest Margin
3.30
%
3.28
%
3.34
%
Cost of Funds
2.64
%
2.61
%
2.78
%
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.24
$
0.32
$
0.22
Diluted EPS
$
0.24
$
0.32
$
0.22
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
12.26
%
11.86
%
10.98
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.28
%
14.18
%
13.03
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.28
%
14.18
%
13.03
%
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
15.54
%
15.44
%
14.28
%
Credit Quality8
3Q25
2Q25
Total Classified Loans
$
15,131
$
9,663
Classified - Accrual Loans
$
5,835
$
7,978
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$
9,296
$
1,685
Non-Performing Assets
$
9,296
$
1,685
Total Classified / Total Loans
2.19
%
1.43
%
Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital
12.25
%
8.23
%
Period
GAAP Net Income
Loan Mark Accretion
CDI
Amortization
Non-Recurring Items9
Core Net Income10
3Q25
$
1,733
$
-571
$
386
$
-319
$
1,355
2Q25
$
2,330
$
-758
$
399
$
-1,197
$
1,163
3Q24
$
1,575
$
-936
$
501
$
-174
$
1,118
6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
7 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
8 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
9 - Includes ACL reverse provision
10 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate
BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
Assets
Cash and due from banks
3,158
3,645
4,783
Fed funds sold & repos
4,200
5,430
60,860
Interest bearing deposits with banks
47,123
95,086
62,155
Investment securities
109,151
104,455
64,967
Loans, net of unearned income
690,519
676,389
703,135
Allowance for credit losses
-9,733
-10,492
-10,523
Premises and equipment, net
11,085
11,565
12,742
Accrued interest receivable
2,543
2,559
2,619
Core deposit intangible
6,409
6,791
8,004
Other assets
35,166
35,839
30,255
Total Assets
899,621
931,267
938,997
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
163,339
168,931
172,976
Interest bearing demand deposits
105,347
105,630
104,167
Savings and money market deposits
301,835
307,474
270,389
Time deposits - retail
184,682
207,999
229,567
Time deposits - wholesale
5,070
5,070
8,082
Total Deposits
760,273
795,104
785,181
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
16,828
16,680
12,010
Other borrowings
27,261
27,241
54,684
Total Liabilities
804,362
839,025
851,875
Equity
Common stock
74
75
74
Capital surplus
66,482
67,652
66,705
Retained earnings
25,989
25,989
24,300
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-3,656
-4,849
-4,195
Net income
6,371
4,638
1,540
Unearned ESOP shares
0
-1,263
-1,302
Total Equity
95,260
92,242
87,122
Total Liabilities & Equity
899,621
931,267
938,997
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
3Q25
2Q25
3Q24
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
10,836
11,008
12,159
Fees on Loans
119
173
155
Interest on federal funds sold
49
49
550
Interest on deposits with banks
997
1,095
723
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,199
1,162
581
Total Interest Income
13,200
13,487
14,168
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
404
373
332
Savings and Money Market Deposits
2,690
2,498
2,353
Time Deposits - Retail
1,967
2,124
2,316
Time Deposits - Wholesale
53
52
85
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
5,114
5,047
5,086
Interest on other borrowings
345
344
695
Total Interest Expense
5,460
5,391
5,781
Net Interest Income
7,740
8,096
8,387
Provision for Credit Losses
-700
-1,250
0
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
8,440
9,346
8,387
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
141
148
180
Mortgage loan and related fees
26
-9
-21
Other noninterest income
75
153
81
Total Non Interest Income
242
292
239
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,418
3,323
3,129
Occupancy
540
726
700
Other noninterest expense
2,536
2,584
2,746
Total Non Interest Expense
6,494
6,633
6,575
Income Before Taxes
2,188
3,005
2,051
Income taxes
455
675
478
Net Income
1,733
2,330
1,573
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
9 months ending 3Q25
9 months ending 3Q24
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
33,030
31,714
Fees on Loans
413
524
Interest on federal funds sold
149
831
Interest on deposits with banks
3,357
1,932
Investment Securities - Taxable
3,333
1,718
Total Interest Income
40,282
36,719
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,106
702
Savings and Money Market Deposits
7,576
6,624
Time Deposits - Retail
6,537
5,984
Time Deposits - Wholesale
167
294
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
15,386
13,604
Interest on other borrowings
1,040
2,086
Total Interest Expense
16,426
15,690
Net Interest Income
23,856
21,029
Provision for Credit Losses
-3,450
3,866
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
27,306
17,163
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
443
485
Mortgage loan and related fees
55
-63
Other noninterest income
301
4,780
Total Non Interest Income
799
5,202
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
10,319
9,057
Occupancy
1,966
1,817
Other noninterest expense
7,634
11,126
Total Non Interest Expense
19,919
22,000
Income Before Taxes
8,186
365
Income taxes
1,815
-1,175
Net Income
6,371
1,540
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
June 30, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,357,283
$
48,758
4.44
%
$
4,391,538
$
48,968
4.47
%
Deposits with banks
92,046,784
997,294
4.30
%
101,230,867
1,095,171
4.34
%
Investment securities
105,746,137
1,198,727
4.50
%
109,636,098
1,161,439
4.09
%
Loans
680,493,148
10,954,738
6.39
%
674,518,875
11,181,795
6.65
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
882,643,352
$
13,199,517
5.93
%
$
889,777,378
$
13,487,373
6.08
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
49,081,977
$
40,031,708
Total Assets
$
931,725,329
$
929,809,086
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
106,626,968
$
404,378
1.50
%
$
107,769,299
$
373,496
1.39
%
Savings and Money Market
310,491,189
2,690,248
3.44
%
296,161,664
2,497,634
3.38
%
Time deposits - Retail
199,560,785
1,967,084
3.91
%
211,751,684
2,123,642
4.02
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,070,000
52,697
4.12
%
5,070,000
52,144
4.13
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
621,748,942
5,114,407
3.26
%
620,752,647
5,046,916
3.26
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,249,239
345,256
5.03
%
27,430,238
344,231
4.96
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
648,998,181
5,459,663
3.34
%
648,182,885
5,391,147
3.33
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
172,469,155
-
0.00
%
178,549,677
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
821,467,336
5,459,663
2.64
%
826,732,562
5,391,147
2.61
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
16,649,825
12,197,579
Equity
93,608,168
90,878,946
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
931,725,329
$
929,809,086
Net Interest Income
$
7,739,854
$
8,096,226
Net Interest Margin
3.47
%
3.66
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,357,283
$
48,758
4.44
%
$
39,466,804
$
549,994
5.54
%
Deposits with banks
92,046,784
997,294
4.30
%
57,345,746
723,018
5.02
%
Investment securities
105,746,137
1,198,727
4.50
%
63,427,194
580,633
3.64
%
Loans
680,493,148
10,954,738
6.39
%
716,632,296
12,314,077
6.84
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
882,643,352
$
13,199,517
5.93
%
$
876,872,040
$
14,167,722
6.43
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
49,081,977
$
48,818,233
Total Assets
$
931,725,329
$
925,690,273
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
106,626,968
$
404,378
1.50
%
$
105,905,713
$
331,679
1.25
%
Savings and Money Market
310,491,189
2,690,248
3.44
%
271,504,334
2,352,872
3.45
%
Time deposits - Retail
199,560,785
1,967,084
3.91
%
208,514,413
2,316,552
4.42
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,070,000
52,697
4.12
%
8,081,748
85,216
4.19
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
621,748,942
5,114,407
3.26
%
594,006,208
5,086,319
3.41
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,249,239
345,256
5.03
%
54,689,264
694,736
4.97
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
648,998,181
5,459,663
3.34
%
648,695,472
5,781,055
3.55
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
172,469,155
-
0.00
%
179,799,483
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
821,467,336
5,459,663
2.64
%
828,494,955
5,781,055
2.78
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
16,649,825
11,372,451
Equity
93,608,168
85,822,867
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
931,725,329
$
925,690,273
Net Interest Income
$
7,739,854
$
8,386,667
Net Interest Margin
3.47
%
3.79
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,498,187
$
149,279
4.44
%
$
20,179,128
$
830,969
5.50
%
Deposits with banks
103,692,236
3,356,634
4.33
%
59,664,771
1,931,763
4.32
%
Investment securities
99,918,850
3,333,906
4.46
%
85,178,623
1,717,846
2.69
%
Loans
676,802,218
33,442,588
6.61
%
756,580,615
32,237,974
5.69
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
884,911,491
$
40,282,407
6.09
%
$
921,603,137
$
36,718,552
5.32
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
47,816,337
$
59,106,075
Total Assets
$
932,727,828
$
980,709,212
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
106,289,490
$
1,106,091
1.39
%
$
98,343,350
$
701,889
0.95
%
Savings and Money Market
296,837,126
7,576,266
3.41
%
293,566,839
6,623,589
3.01
%
Time deposits - Retail
214,218,806
6,536,995
4.08
%
207,512,473
5,983,906
3.85
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,424,813
167,100
4.12
%
10,209,786
294,401
3.85
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
622,770,235
15,386,452
3.30
%
609,632,448
13,603,785
2.98
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,461,732
1,039,532
4.99
%
70,983,229
2,085,773
3.86
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
650,231,967
16,425,984
3.38
%
680,615,677
15,689,558
3.08
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
178,144,809
-
0.00
%
187,984,450
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
828,376,776
16,425,984
2.65
%
868,600,127
15,689,558
2.41
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
13,636,749
12,000,986
Equity
90,714,303
100,108,099
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
932,727,828
$
980,709,212
Net Interest Income
$
23,856,423
$
21,028,994
Net Interest Margin
3.59
%
3.02
%
Contact: Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com
SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank
