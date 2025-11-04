Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc Reports 3rd Quarter Performance

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income - $1.7 million

Bank Net Income - $2.0 million

TBVPS - $12.07

Diluted EPS- $0.24

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports third quarter of 2025 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

Loan growth continued to strengthen with more than $31 million in new commitments 1 booked during the quarter and total loans increasing $14 million, or 2.1%, over the linked quarter.

Core return on average assets 2 improved for the fourth consecutive quarter to just under 0.60%, or ~0.70% at bank level.

Retail certificates of deposit declined by approximately $23 million, improving our deposit mix but contributing to a total deposit decline of $36 million, or ~4.0%.

TBVPS share increased to $12.07, and we have earned back 79% of the dilution incurred due to the March 2024 acquisition of Commerce Bank of Arizona.

The bank downgraded one well-collateralized $7.8 million relationship in the transportation sector to non-accrual status. No additional reserve was required. Bank and borrower are working together on a plan to address identified deficiencies.

3Q25 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

Net income improved by 10.2% over Q3 2024 but declined over the linked quarter due to the impact of a one-time recovery in the prior quarter.

While NIM declined over the linked quarter due to a reduction in loan mark accretion, core 3 NIM has improved by two basis points over the same period.

Despite the shift away from CDs, cost of funds increased slightly due to several remaining MMDA promotions and normal business DDA fluctuations.

Non-interest expense declined over the linked and prior year quarter, and our Core Overhead Ratio6 improved to 2.54%.

Balance Sheet

Total deposits declined by $34.9 million during the quarter, driven primarily by a reduction in retail CDs of $23.3 million.

Total loans increased by $14.1 million, or 2.1%, during the quarter and total new commitments1 booked YTD are approximately $96 million.

Asset Quality

NPAs 4 increased to 1.00% due to the downgrade of a single, well-collateralized $7.8 million relationship.

We reduced our ACL by $700,000 due to the improvement in metrics used to determine the qualitative factors in our reserve analysis.

Capital

TBVPS increased by $0.68 during the quarter, $0.26 of which was due to a reduction in AOCI, with a further $0.19 due to ongoing progress towards terminating the bank's ESOP.

Our Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 12.26%.

Performance Metrics (Consolidated) 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 ROATA 0.74 % 1.01 % 0.67 % ROATE 7.91 % 11.14 % 8.14 % Core2 ROATA 0.59 % 0.51 % 0.49 % Core2 ROATE 6.18 % 5.56 % 5.78 % Net Interest Margin 3.47 % 3.66 % 3.79 % Cost of Funds 2.64 % 2.61 % 2.78 % Overhead Ratio4 2.79 % 2.84 % 2.84 % Efficiency Ratio 81.17 % 79.07 % 76.11 % NPA5 1.00 % 0.18 % 0.38 % ACL to Total Loans 1.41 % 1.55 % 1.50 %

Select Metrics (Bank Only) 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 ROATA 0.85 % 1.12 % 0.86 % Core2 ROATA 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.67 % Net Interest Margin 3.61 % 3.80 % 3.94 % Core Efficiency Ratio 74.62 % 77.85 % 73.30 %

Balance Sheet (in 000s) 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Total Assets $ 899,621 $ 931,267 $ 938,997 Total Loans $ 690,519 $ 676,389 $ 703,135 Total Deposits $ 760,273 $ 795,104 $ 785,181 Total Capital $ 95,260 $ 92,242 $ 87,122 TBVPS $ 12.07 $ 11.39 $ 10.64

Income Statement (000s except EPS) 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Net Interest Income $ 7,740 $ 8,096 $ 8,387 Non-interest Income $ 242 $ 292 $ 239 Non-interest Expense $ 6,494 $ 6,633 $ 6,575 Pre-tax Pre-Provision $ 1,488 $ 1,755 $ 2,051 Net Income $ 1,733 $ 2,330 $ 1,573 Core Net Income $ 1,355 $ 1,163 $ 1,118 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.24 $ 0.32 $ 0.22

1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting

2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

3 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

4 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

5 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.74 % 1.01 % 0.67 % Core6 ROAA 0.58 % 0.50 % 0.48 % Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA) 0.75 % 1.01 % 0.68 % Core6 ROATA 0.59 % 0.51 % 0.49 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 7.35 % 9.93 % 7.27 % Core6 ROAE 5.74 % 5.23 % 5.17 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 7.91 % 11.14 % 8.14 % Core6 ROATE 6.18 % 5.56 % 5.78 % Overhead Ratio 2.79 % 2.84 % 2.84 % Core6 Overhead Ratio 2.54 % 2.65 % 2.66 % Efficiency Ratio 81.17 % 79.07 % 76.11 % Core6 Efficiency Ratio 77.85 % 82.26 % 75.19 % Net Interest Margin 3.47 % 3.66 % 3.79 % Core7 Net Interest Margin 3.30 % 3.28 % 3.34 % Cost of Funds 2.64 % 2.61 % 2.78 % Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.24 $ 0.32 $ 0.22 Diluted EPS $ 0.24 $ 0.32 $ 0.22

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 12.26 % 11.86 % 10.98 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.28 % 14.18 % 13.03 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.28 % 14.18 % 13.03 % Total Risk-based Capital Ratio 15.54 % 15.44 % 14.28 %

Credit Quality8 3Q25 2Q25 Total Classified Loans $ 15,131 $ 9,663 Classified - Accrual Loans $ 5,835 $ 7,978 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $ 9,296 $ 1,685 Non-Performing Assets $ 9,296 $ 1,685 Total Classified / Total Loans 2.19 % 1.43 % Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital 12.25 % 8.23 %

Period GAAP Net Income Loan Mark Accretion CDI Amortization Non-Recurring Items9 Core Net Income10 3Q25 $ 1,733 $ -571 $ 386 $ -319 $ 1,355 2Q25 $ 2,330 $ -758 $ 399 $ -1,197 $ 1,163 3Q24 $ 1,575 $ -936 $ 501 $ -174 $ 1,118

6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

7 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

8 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

9 - Includes ACL reverse provision

10 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s) 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,158 3,645 4,783 Fed funds sold & repos 4,200 5,430 60,860 Interest bearing deposits with banks 47,123 95,086 62,155 Investment securities 109,151 104,455 64,967 Loans, net of unearned income 690,519 676,389 703,135 Allowance for credit losses -9,733 -10,492 -10,523 Premises and equipment, net 11,085 11,565 12,742 Accrued interest receivable 2,543 2,559 2,619 Core deposit intangible 6,409 6,791 8,004 Other assets 35,166 35,839 30,255 Total Assets 899,621 931,267 938,997 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 163,339 168,931 172,976 Interest bearing demand deposits 105,347 105,630 104,167 Savings and money market deposits 301,835 307,474 270,389 Time deposits - retail 184,682 207,999 229,567 Time deposits - wholesale 5,070 5,070 8,082 Total Deposits 760,273 795,104 785,181 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,828 16,680 12,010 Other borrowings 27,261 27,241 54,684 Total Liabilities 804,362 839,025 851,875 Equity Common stock 74 75 74 Capital surplus 66,482 67,652 66,705 Retained earnings 25,989 25,989 24,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -3,656 -4,849 -4,195 Net income 6,371 4,638 1,540 Unearned ESOP shares 0 -1,263 -1,302 Total Equity 95,260 92,242 87,122 Total Liabilities & Equity 899,621 931,267 938,997

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 3Q25 2Q25 3Q24 Interest Income Interest on Loans 10,836 11,008 12,159 Fees on Loans 119 173 155 Interest on federal funds sold 49 49 550 Interest on deposits with banks 997 1,095 723 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,199 1,162 581 Total Interest Income 13,200 13,487 14,168 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 404 373 332 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,690 2,498 2,353 Time Deposits - Retail 1,967 2,124 2,316 Time Deposits - Wholesale 53 52 85 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 5,114 5,047 5,086 Interest on other borrowings 345 344 695 Total Interest Expense 5,460 5,391 5,781 Net Interest Income 7,740 8,096 8,387 Provision for Credit Losses -700 -1,250 0 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 8,440 9,346 8,387 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 141 148 180 Mortgage loan and related fees 26 -9 -21 Other noninterest income 75 153 81 Total Non Interest Income 242 292 239 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,418 3,323 3,129 Occupancy 540 726 700 Other noninterest expense 2,536 2,584 2,746 Total Non Interest Expense 6,494 6,633 6,575 Income Before Taxes 2,188 3,005 2,051 Income taxes 455 675 478 Net Income 1,733 2,330 1,573

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 9 months ending 3Q25 9 months ending 3Q24 Interest Income Interest on Loans 33,030 31,714 Fees on Loans 413 524 Interest on federal funds sold 149 831 Interest on deposits with banks 3,357 1,932 Investment Securities - Taxable 3,333 1,718 Total Interest Income 40,282 36,719 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,106 702 Savings and Money Market Deposits 7,576 6,624 Time Deposits - Retail 6,537 5,984 Time Deposits - Wholesale 167 294 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 15,386 13,604 Interest on other borrowings 1,040 2,086 Total Interest Expense 16,426 15,690 Net Interest Income 23,856 21,029 Provision for Credit Losses -3,450 3,866 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 27,306 17,163 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 443 485 Mortgage loan and related fees 55 -63 Other noninterest income 301 4,780 Total Non Interest Income 799 5,202 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,319 9,057 Occupancy 1,966 1,817 Other noninterest expense 7,634 11,126 Total Non Interest Expense 19,919 22,000 Income Before Taxes 8,186 365 Income taxes 1,815 -1,175 Net Income 6,371 1,540

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,357,283 $ 48,758 4.44 % $ 4,391,538 $ 48,968 4.47 % Deposits with banks 92,046,784 997,294 4.30 % 101,230,867 1,095,171 4.34 % Investment securities 105,746,137 1,198,727 4.50 % 109,636,098 1,161,439 4.09 % Loans 680,493,148 10,954,738 6.39 % 674,518,875 11,181,795 6.65 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 882,643,352 $ 13,199,517 5.93 % $ 889,777,378 $ 13,487,373 6.08 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 49,081,977 $ 40,031,708 Total Assets $ 931,725,329 $ 929,809,086 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 106,626,968 $ 404,378 1.50 % $ 107,769,299 $ 373,496 1.39 % Savings and Money Market 310,491,189 2,690,248 3.44 % 296,161,664 2,497,634 3.38 % Time deposits - Retail 199,560,785 1,967,084 3.91 % 211,751,684 2,123,642 4.02 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,070,000 52,697 4.12 % 5,070,000 52,144 4.13 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 621,748,942 5,114,407 3.26 % 620,752,647 5,046,916 3.26 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,249,239 345,256 5.03 % 27,430,238 344,231 4.96 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 648,998,181 5,459,663 3.34 % 648,182,885 5,391,147 3.33 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 172,469,155 - 0.00 % 178,549,677 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 821,467,336 5,459,663 2.64 % 826,732,562 5,391,147 2.61 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 16,649,825 12,197,579 Equity 93,608,168 90,878,946 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 931,725,329 $ 929,809,086 Net Interest Income $ 7,739,854 $ 8,096,226 Net Interest Margin 3.47 % 3.66 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,357,283 $ 48,758 4.44 % $ 39,466,804 $ 549,994 5.54 % Deposits with banks 92,046,784 997,294 4.30 % 57,345,746 723,018 5.02 % Investment securities 105,746,137 1,198,727 4.50 % 63,427,194 580,633 3.64 % Loans 680,493,148 10,954,738 6.39 % 716,632,296 12,314,077 6.84 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 882,643,352 $ 13,199,517 5.93 % $ 876,872,040 $ 14,167,722 6.43 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 49,081,977 $ 48,818,233 Total Assets $ 931,725,329 $ 925,690,273 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 106,626,968 $ 404,378 1.50 % $ 105,905,713 $ 331,679 1.25 % Savings and Money Market 310,491,189 2,690,248 3.44 % 271,504,334 2,352,872 3.45 % Time deposits - Retail 199,560,785 1,967,084 3.91 % 208,514,413 2,316,552 4.42 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,070,000 52,697 4.12 % 8,081,748 85,216 4.19 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 621,748,942 5,114,407 3.26 % 594,006,208 5,086,319 3.41 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,249,239 345,256 5.03 % 54,689,264 694,736 4.97 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 648,998,181 5,459,663 3.34 % 648,695,472 5,781,055 3.55 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 172,469,155 - 0.00 % 179,799,483 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 821,467,336 5,459,663 2.64 % 828,494,955 5,781,055 2.78 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 16,649,825 11,372,451 Equity 93,608,168 85,822,867 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 931,725,329 $ 925,690,273 Net Interest Income $ 7,739,854 $ 8,386,667 Net Interest Margin 3.47 % 3.79 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets:























Federal funds sold $ 4,498,187 $ 149,279 4.44 % $ 20,179,128 $ 830,969 5.50 % Deposits with banks 103,692,236 3,356,634 4.33 % 59,664,771 1,931,763 4.32 % Investment securities 99,918,850 3,333,906 4.46 % 85,178,623 1,717,846 2.69 % Loans 676,802,218 33,442,588 6.61 % 756,580,615 32,237,974 5.69 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 884,911,491 $ 40,282,407 6.09 % $ 921,603,137 $ 36,718,552 5.32 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 47,816,337 $ 59,106,075 Total Assets $ 932,727,828 $ 980,709,212 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 106,289,490 $ 1,106,091 1.39 % $ 98,343,350 $ 701,889 0.95 % Savings and Money Market 296,837,126 7,576,266 3.41 % 293,566,839 6,623,589 3.01 % Time deposits - Retail 214,218,806 6,536,995 4.08 % 207,512,473 5,983,906 3.85 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,424,813 167,100 4.12 % 10,209,786 294,401 3.85 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 622,770,235 15,386,452 3.30 % 609,632,448 13,603,785 2.98 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,461,732 1,039,532 4.99 % 70,983,229 2,085,773 3.86 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 650,231,967 16,425,984 3.38 % 680,615,677 15,689,558 3.08 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 178,144,809 - 0.00 % 187,984,450 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 828,376,776 16,425,984 2.65 % 868,600,127 15,689,558 2.41 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 13,636,749 12,000,986 Equity 90,714,303 100,108,099 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 932,727,828 $ 980,709,212 Net Interest Income $ 23,856,423 $ 21,028,994 Net Interest Margin 3.59 % 3.02 %

Contact: Kevin Vaughn

Chief Financial Officer

(623) 334-6064

BCTF@swhb.com

