ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2025 00:50 Uhr
Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc Reports 3rd Quarter Performance

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net Income - $1.7 million

  • Bank Net Income - $2.0 million

  • TBVPS - $12.07

  • Diluted EPS- $0.24

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2025 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCQB:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports third quarter of 2025 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

  • Loan growth continued to strengthen with more than $31 million in new commitments1 booked during the quarter and total loans increasing $14 million, or 2.1%, over the linked quarter.

  • Core return on average assets2 improved for the fourth consecutive quarter to just under 0.60%, or ~0.70% at bank level.

  • Retail certificates of deposit declined by approximately $23 million, improving our deposit mix but contributing to a total deposit decline of $36 million, or ~4.0%.

  • TBVPS share increased to $12.07, and we have earned back 79% of the dilution incurred due to the March 2024 acquisition of Commerce Bank of Arizona.

  • The bank downgraded one well-collateralized $7.8 million relationship in the transportation sector to non-accrual status. No additional reserve was required. Bank and borrower are working together on a plan to address identified deficiencies.

3Q25 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

  • Net income improved by 10.2% over Q3 2024 but declined over the linked quarter due to the impact of a one-time recovery in the prior quarter.

  • While NIM declined over the linked quarter due to a reduction in loan mark accretion, core3 NIM has improved by two basis points over the same period.

  • Despite the shift away from CDs, cost of funds increased slightly due to several remaining MMDA promotions and normal business DDA fluctuations.

  • Non-interest expense declined over the linked and prior year quarter, and our Core Overhead Ratio6 improved to 2.54%.

Balance Sheet

  • Total deposits declined by $34.9 million during the quarter, driven primarily by a reduction in retail CDs of $23.3 million.

  • Total loans increased by $14.1 million, or 2.1%, during the quarter and total new commitments1 booked YTD are approximately $96 million.

Asset Quality

  • NPAs4 increased to 1.00% due to the downgrade of a single, well-collateralized $7.8 million relationship.

  • We reduced our ACL by $700,000 due to the improvement in metrics used to determine the qualitative factors in our reserve analysis.

Capital

  • TBVPS increased by $0.68 during the quarter, $0.26 of which was due to a reduction in AOCI, with a further $0.19 due to ongoing progress towards terminating the bank's ESOP.

  • Our Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 12.26%.

Performance Metrics (Consolidated)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

ROATA

0.74

%

1.01

%

0.67

%

ROATE

7.91

%

11.14

%

8.14

%

Core2 ROATA

0.59

%

0.51

%

0.49

%

Core2 ROATE

6.18

%

5.56

%

5.78

%

Net Interest Margin

3.47

%

3.66

%

3.79

%

Cost of Funds

2.64

%

2.61

%

2.78

%

Overhead Ratio4

2.79

%

2.84

%

2.84

%

Efficiency Ratio

81.17

%

79.07

%

76.11

%

NPA5

1.00

%

0.18

%

0.38

%

ACL to Total Loans

1.41

%

1.55

%

1.50

%

Select Metrics (Bank Only)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

ROATA

0.85

%

1.12

%

0.86

%

Core2 ROATA

0.68

%

0.60

%

0.67

%

Net Interest Margin

3.61

%

3.80

%

3.94

%

Core Efficiency Ratio

74.62

%

77.85

%

73.30

%

Balance Sheet (in 000s)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Total Assets

$

899,621

$

931,267

$

938,997

Total Loans

$

690,519

$

676,389

$

703,135

Total Deposits

$

760,273

$

795,104

$

785,181

Total Capital

$

95,260

$

92,242

$

87,122

TBVPS

$

12.07

$

11.39

$

10.64

Income Statement
(000s except EPS)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Net Interest Income

$

7,740

$

8,096

$

8,387

Non-interest Income

$

242

$

292

$

239

Non-interest Expense

$

6,494

$

6,633

$

6,575

Pre-tax Pre-Provision

$

1,488

$

1,755

$

2,051

Net Income

$

1,733

$

2,330

$

1,573

Core Net Income

$

1,355

$

1,163

$

1,118

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.24

$

0.32

$

0.22

1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting
2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
3 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
4 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
5 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.
6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.74

%

1.01

%

0.67

%

Core6 ROAA

0.58

%

0.50

%

0.48

%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)

0.75

%

1.01

%

0.68

%

Core6 ROATA

0.59

%

0.51

%

0.49

%

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

7.35

%

9.93

%

7.27

%

Core6 ROAE

5.74

%

5.23

%

5.17

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity

7.91

%

11.14

%

8.14

%

Core6 ROATE

6.18

%

5.56

%

5.78

%

Overhead Ratio

2.79

%

2.84

%

2.84

%

Core6 Overhead Ratio

2.54

%

2.65

%

2.66

%

Efficiency Ratio

81.17

%

79.07

%

76.11

%

Core6 Efficiency Ratio

77.85

%

82.26

%

75.19

%

Net Interest Margin

3.47

%

3.66

%

3.79

%

Core7 Net Interest Margin

3.30

%

3.28

%

3.34

%

Cost of Funds

2.64

%

2.61

%

2.78

%

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$

0.24

$

0.32

$

0.22

Diluted EPS

$

0.24

$

0.32

$

0.22

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio

12.26

%

11.86

%

10.98

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.28

%

14.18

%

13.03

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.28

%

14.18

%

13.03

%

Total Risk-based Capital Ratio

15.54

%

15.44

%

14.28

%

Credit Quality8

3Q25

2Q25

Total Classified Loans

$

15,131

$

9,663

Classified - Accrual Loans

$

5,835

$

7,978

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$

9,296

$

1,685

Non-Performing Assets

$

9,296

$

1,685

Total Classified / Total Loans

2.19

%

1.43

%

Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital

12.25

%

8.23

%

Period

GAAP Net Income

Loan Mark Accretion

CDI
Amortization

Non-Recurring Items9

Core Net Income10

3Q25

$

1,733

$

-571

$

386

$

-319

$

1,355

2Q25

$

2,330

$

-758

$

399

$

-1,197

$

1,163

3Q24

$

1,575

$

-936

$

501

$

-174

$

1,118

6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
7 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
8 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
9 - Includes ACL reverse provision
10 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Assets

Cash and due from banks

3,158

3,645

4,783

Fed funds sold & repos

4,200

5,430

60,860

Interest bearing deposits with banks

47,123

95,086

62,155

Investment securities

109,151

104,455

64,967

Loans, net of unearned income

690,519

676,389

703,135

Allowance for credit losses

-9,733

-10,492

-10,523

Premises and equipment, net

11,085

11,565

12,742

Accrued interest receivable

2,543

2,559

2,619

Core deposit intangible

6,409

6,791

8,004

Other assets

35,166

35,839

30,255

Total Assets

899,621

931,267

938,997

Liabilities

Non-interest bearing deposits

163,339

168,931

172,976

Interest bearing demand deposits

105,347

105,630

104,167

Savings and money market deposits

301,835

307,474

270,389

Time deposits - retail

184,682

207,999

229,567

Time deposits - wholesale

5,070

5,070

8,082

Total Deposits

760,273

795,104

785,181

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

16,828

16,680

12,010

Other borrowings

27,261

27,241

54,684

Total Liabilities

804,362

839,025

851,875

Equity

Common stock

74

75

74

Capital surplus

66,482

67,652

66,705

Retained earnings

25,989

25,989

24,300

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-3,656

-4,849

-4,195

Net income

6,371

4,638

1,540

Unearned ESOP shares

0

-1,263

-1,302

Total Equity

95,260

92,242

87,122

Total Liabilities & Equity

899,621

931,267

938,997

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

10,836

11,008

12,159

Fees on Loans

119

173

155

Interest on federal funds sold

49

49

550

Interest on deposits with banks

997

1,095

723

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,199

1,162

581

Total Interest Income

13,200

13,487

14,168

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

404

373

332

Savings and Money Market Deposits

2,690

2,498

2,353

Time Deposits - Retail

1,967

2,124

2,316

Time Deposits - Wholesale

53

52

85

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

5,114

5,047

5,086

Interest on other borrowings

345

344

695

Total Interest Expense

5,460

5,391

5,781

Net Interest Income

7,740

8,096

8,387

Provision for Credit Losses

-700

-1,250

0

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

8,440

9,346

8,387

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

141

148

180

Mortgage loan and related fees

26

-9

-21

Other noninterest income

75

153

81

Total Non Interest Income

242

292

239

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,418

3,323

3,129

Occupancy

540

726

700

Other noninterest expense

2,536

2,584

2,746

Total Non Interest Expense

6,494

6,633

6,575

Income Before Taxes

2,188

3,005

2,051

Income taxes

455

675

478

Net Income

1,733

2,330

1,573

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)

9 months ending 3Q25

9 months ending 3Q24

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

33,030

31,714

Fees on Loans

413

524

Interest on federal funds sold

149

831

Interest on deposits with banks

3,357

1,932

Investment Securities - Taxable

3,333

1,718

Total Interest Income

40,282

36,719

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,106

702

Savings and Money Market Deposits

7,576

6,624

Time Deposits - Retail

6,537

5,984

Time Deposits - Wholesale

167

294

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

15,386

13,604

Interest on other borrowings

1,040

2,086

Total Interest Expense

16,426

15,690

Net Interest Income

23,856

21,029

Provision for Credit Losses

-3,450

3,866

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

27,306

17,163

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

443

485

Mortgage loan and related fees

55

-63

Other noninterest income

301

4,780

Total Non Interest Income

799

5,202

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

10,319

9,057

Occupancy

1,966

1,817

Other noninterest expense

7,634

11,126

Total Non Interest Expense

19,919

22,000

Income Before Taxes

8,186

365

Income taxes

1,815

-1,175

Net Income

6,371

1,540

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,357,283

$

48,758

4.44

%

$

4,391,538

$

48,968

4.47

%

Deposits with banks

92,046,784

997,294

4.30

%

101,230,867

1,095,171

4.34

%

Investment securities

105,746,137

1,198,727

4.50

%

109,636,098

1,161,439

4.09

%

Loans

680,493,148

10,954,738

6.39

%

674,518,875

11,181,795

6.65

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

882,643,352

$

13,199,517

5.93

%

$

889,777,378

$

13,487,373

6.08

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

49,081,977

$

40,031,708

Total Assets

$

931,725,329

$

929,809,086

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

106,626,968

$

404,378

1.50

%

$

107,769,299

$

373,496

1.39

%

Savings and Money Market

310,491,189

2,690,248

3.44

%

296,161,664

2,497,634

3.38

%

Time deposits - Retail

199,560,785

1,967,084

3.91

%

211,751,684

2,123,642

4.02

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,070,000

52,697

4.12

%

5,070,000

52,144

4.13

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

621,748,942

5,114,407

3.26

%

620,752,647

5,046,916

3.26

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,249,239

345,256

5.03

%

27,430,238

344,231

4.96

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

648,998,181

5,459,663

3.34

%

648,182,885

5,391,147

3.33

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

172,469,155

-

0.00

%

178,549,677

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

821,467,336

5,459,663

2.64

%

826,732,562

5,391,147

2.61

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

16,649,825

12,197,579

Equity

93,608,168

90,878,946

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

931,725,329

$

929,809,086

Net Interest Income

$

7,739,854

$

8,096,226

Net Interest Margin

3.47

%

3.66

%

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,357,283

$

48,758

4.44

%

$

39,466,804

$

549,994

5.54

%

Deposits with banks

92,046,784

997,294

4.30

%

57,345,746

723,018

5.02

%

Investment securities

105,746,137

1,198,727

4.50

%

63,427,194

580,633

3.64

%

Loans

680,493,148

10,954,738

6.39

%

716,632,296

12,314,077

6.84

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

882,643,352

$

13,199,517

5.93

%

$

876,872,040

$

14,167,722

6.43

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

49,081,977

$

48,818,233

Total Assets

$

931,725,329

$

925,690,273

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

106,626,968

$

404,378

1.50

%

$

105,905,713

$

331,679

1.25

%

Savings and Money Market

310,491,189

2,690,248

3.44

%

271,504,334

2,352,872

3.45

%

Time deposits - Retail

199,560,785

1,967,084

3.91

%

208,514,413

2,316,552

4.42

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,070,000

52,697

4.12

%

8,081,748

85,216

4.19

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

621,748,942

5,114,407

3.26

%

594,006,208

5,086,319

3.41

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,249,239

345,256

5.03

%

54,689,264

694,736

4.97

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

648,998,181

5,459,663

3.34

%

648,695,472

5,781,055

3.55

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

172,469,155

-

0.00

%

179,799,483

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

821,467,336

5,459,663

2.64

%

828,494,955

5,781,055

2.78

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

16,649,825

11,372,451

Equity

93,608,168

85,822,867

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

931,725,329

$

925,690,273

Net Interest Income

$

7,739,854

$

8,386,667

Net Interest Margin

3.47

%

3.79

%

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:













Federal funds sold

$

4,498,187

$

149,279

4.44

%

$

20,179,128

$

830,969

5.50

%

Deposits with banks

103,692,236

3,356,634

4.33

%

59,664,771

1,931,763

4.32

%

Investment securities

99,918,850

3,333,906

4.46

%

85,178,623

1,717,846

2.69

%

Loans

676,802,218

33,442,588

6.61

%

756,580,615

32,237,974

5.69

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

884,911,491

$

40,282,407

6.09

%

$

921,603,137

$

36,718,552

5.32

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

47,816,337

$

59,106,075

Total Assets

$

932,727,828

$

980,709,212

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

106,289,490

$

1,106,091

1.39

%

$

98,343,350

$

701,889

0.95

%

Savings and Money Market

296,837,126

7,576,266

3.41

%

293,566,839

6,623,589

3.01

%

Time deposits - Retail

214,218,806

6,536,995

4.08

%

207,512,473

5,983,906

3.85

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,424,813

167,100

4.12

%

10,209,786

294,401

3.85

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

622,770,235

15,386,452

3.30

%

609,632,448

13,603,785

2.98

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,461,732

1,039,532

4.99

%

70,983,229

2,085,773

3.86

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

650,231,967

16,425,984

3.38

%

680,615,677

15,689,558

3.08

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

178,144,809

-

0.00

%

187,984,450

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

828,376,776

16,425,984

2.65

%

868,600,127

15,689,558

2.41

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

13,636,749

12,000,986

Equity

90,714,303

100,108,099

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

932,727,828

$

980,709,212

Net Interest Income

$

23,856,423

$

21,028,994

Net Interest Margin

3.59

%

3.02

%

Contact: Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc-reports-3rd-quarter-performance-1096542

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
