Rochester, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Prep Partners Group, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider based in Rochester, New Hampshire, has expanded its kitting and assembly capabilities to offer a full suite of prep and fulfillment services tailored to the needs of today's eCommerce brands. Specializing in both FBA and Fulfilled by Merchant (FBM) models, as well as servicing direct-to-consumer stores, the FBA and FBM prep services company is positioned as a strategic partner for businesses navigating increasing fulfillment complexity and compliance demands.

With online retail continuing to grow rapidly, eCommerce sellers are facing rising expectations around packaging standards, inventory accuracy, and shipping speed. Prep Partners Group meets these demands with flexible, detail-focused services including receiving, inspection, labeling, bundling, poly bagging, kitting services, and temperature-controlled storage. The company's hands-on approach ensures that every item meets the specific requirements of its intended sales platform, helping clients reduce delays, avoid non-compliance penalties, and improve customer satisfaction.

Beginning January 1, 2026, certain FBA shipments will no longer include prep and item-labeling, reflecting a broader trend in which marketplaces are transferring prep responsibilities to third-party sellers. Many growing brands are now seeking trusted partners to handle these tasks at scale. Prep Partners Group offers immediate solutions to help sellers transition their operations smoothly, whether they are preparing pallets for major marketplaces or shipping individual items directly to consumers.

What sets Prep Partners Group apart is its dedication to service customization. Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all warehouse model, the team works closely with each client to develop workflows that match their unique product lines, shipping needs, and growth goals. This includes tailored prep solutions for industries such as supplements, skincare, apparel, and general consumer goods.

The company's Rochester-based facility is equipped to handle a wide range of products with care and precision. From managing temperature-sensitive inventory to bundling subscription kits and fulfilling multi-channel orders, Prep Partners Group provides a streamlined logistics infrastructure that growing brands can rely on. By handling the operational load, the company allows its clients to focus on scaling, marketing, and product development instead of warehousing and compliance.

As eCommerce logistics evolve, sellers need partners who can respond quickly, adapt to changing standards, and deliver consistent, professional fulfillment. Prep Partners Group is actively working with new and existing clients to prepare for these shifts while ensuring every order is processed with the speed and accuracy modern consumers expect.

