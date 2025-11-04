Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Coenda Investments Holding Corp. ("Coenda") announces that on November 3, 2025, it gave notice of its intention to divest its holdings in INEO Tech Corp (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF), and filed Form 45-102F1 Notice of Intention to Distribute Securities under Section 2.8 of NI 45-102 Resale of Securities. As shown in the filed 45-102F1, Coenda proposes to sell up to 80,000,000 common shares of INEO Tech Corp. through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Coenda may also consider private sales of its common shares, but only if such sales are compliant with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The Form 45-102F1 notice filed by Coenda is available at www.sedarplus.ca.

COENDA INVESTMENTS HOLDING CORP.

"Kerem Akbas"

