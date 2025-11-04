Straker Ltd: Straker Limited (ASX: STG) - European Union contract win

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Straker Limited (ASX: STG), a global leader in AI-powered translation solutions, is pleased to announce a new contract with the Translation Centre for the Bodies of the European Union (CdT), an agency of the European Union, for the provision of translation and associated services.

Agreement Highlights

Scope of Services: The provision of translation and post-editing services, specifically for English text into French.

The provision of translation and post-editing services, specifically for English text into French. Estimated Contract Value: €0.525m (~NZ$1.06m at current exchange rate) over the total expected term of the contract, based on anticipated volumes.

€0.525m (~NZ$1.06m at current exchange rate) over the total expected term of the contract, based on anticipated volumes. Term: An initial term of 12 months, automatically renewable up to 3 times for a total expected term of 48 months, unless either party gives written notice of non-renewal at least three months before the end of the current term.

CEO Comment

Grant Straker, CEO of Straker, said: "The European Union has, on and off, been a valued customer of Straker since 2022. We are naturally pleased to be continuing our relationship under this agreement, which affirms both our technological leadership and our proven ability to meet the demanding linguistic and compliance needs of EU institutions."

Disclosure Statement

Straker confirms this announcement contains all material information relevant to assessing the impact of the contract and is not misleading by omission.

Authorisation

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Straker Limited.

Corporate: Investors:

Grant Straker, CEO & Co-Founder Ben Henri

E: grant@straker.ai E: ben.henri@mcpartners.com.au

P: +64 21 512 484 P: +61 473 246 040

David Ingram, CFO

E: david.ingram@straker.ai

P: +64 21 591 984

About Straker

Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state-of-the-art technology stack and robust AI layer to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker's solutions are scalable, cost-effective, and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.

For more information visit: www.straker.ai

To sign up to our investor news alert: sign up

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/straker-limited-asx-stg--european-union-contract-win-302603456.html