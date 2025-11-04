Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2025) - Third Hemisphere, an Australian-founded communications and public affairs agency, today announced its formal expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, marking a significant milestone in the firm's global growth strategy. The expansion includes the establishment of a new presence in Singapore to support technology, sustainability, and mission-driven organizations across emerging and mature Asian markets.

The move strengthens Third Hemisphere's capability to offer cross-regional public relations, communications, and government engagement support for companies operating in high-growth innovation and impact sectors.

"Asia-Pacific represents one of the fastest-growing regions globally for technology and sustainability investment," said Jeremy Liddle, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Third Hemisphere. "Expanding into Singapore enables us to better serve organizations scaling internationally while supporting the convergence of financial performance and measurable impact."

Expansion Driven by Market Momentum

Singapore's role as a global capital hub and innovation corridor provides strategic access to partners, investors, and policy environments shaping next-generation industries. Third Hemisphere's expanded footprint also reinforces its commitment to supporting clients navigating cross-border communications, regulatory landscapes, and stakeholder awareness across Australia, Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe.

"Organizations today require communications partners who understand both commercial growth and responsible innovation," Liddle added. "Our presence across APAC ensures clients receive integrated market intelligence and execution support across diverse regulatory and cultural environments."

Focus Areas in the APAC Expansion

Third Hemisphere's APAC expansion will prioritize key sectors including:

Emerging technology and digital innovation

Renewable and clean energy

Sustainability and ESG initiatives

Public policy and social impact programs

The agency will also continue to build partnerships with mission-aligned organizations and ecosystem leaders across the region.

About Third Hemisphere

Third Hemisphere is a global public relations, marketing, and public affairs agency specializing in communications for technology, innovation, sustainability, and social impact sectors. Founded in Australia, the firm supports organizations advancing commercially scalable solutions with meaningful societal outcomes. With operations across Australia, Singapore, North America, and Europe, Third Hemisphere provides strategic messaging, media relations, government engagement, and reputation advisory services for mission-driven companies and institutions.

