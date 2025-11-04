Miggo Security Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition for Advancing Application Security Leadership

The company is redefining application security and AI Runtime Protection through its pioneering Application Detection and Response (ADR) platform for cloud- and AI-native environments.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Miggo has received the 2025 Global New Product Innovation Recognition in the application security industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, product differentiation, and customer impact. This recognition highlights Miggo's leadership in transforming the application security landscape through its cutting-edge Application Detection and Response (ADR) platform, purpose-built for cloud-native, AI-native, and dynamic application environments.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Miggo excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic innovation with evolving market needs while executing its vision with speed and precision. "Miggo stands out for its pioneering approach to application runtime protection through its ADR platform, which bridges critical gaps left by traditional AppSec tools. Its DeepTracing and WAF Copilot technologies deliver the visibility, context, and response automation that organizations need to secure modern applications in real time," said Anh Tien Vu, Industry Principal, Global Cybersecurity Practice at Frost & Sullivan.

Over the past five years, applications have evolved from static, monolithic structures into distributed, cloud-native, and AI-native ecosystems. Traditional security methods-such as static and dynamic testing or web application firewalls-are no longer sufficient to address the complexities of today's environments. Miggo's ADR platform redefines how organizations detect, prioritize, and respond to threats in production by offering continuous runtime observability and automated protection.

Guided by a vision to simplify and strengthen security operations, Miggo's architecture enables deep, function-level visibility without the performance overhead or friction typical of legacy tools. Its DeepTracing technology leverages eBPF and OpenTelemetry to capture every function call as an execution trace, giving security teams real-time insights into how benign sequences evolve into exploit chains. This approach allows for instant blocking of threats such as logic abuse, prompt injection, and behavioral drift that legacy scanners routinely miss.

Miggo's AppDNA capability extends its runtime observability by constructing dynamic dependency graphs that correlate user actions with APIs, code lines, and syscalls. This deep linkage provides precise reachability and blast-radius insights, empowering teams to act on verified, exploitable vulnerabilities rather than chasing theoretical ones. In addition, its WAF Copilot introduces predictive response capabilities, automatically generating and deploying custom protection rules within minutes-reducing time-to-exposure by more than 90% compared to traditional web application firewalls.

This award is a strong validation of Miggo's mission to redefine how modern and AI-native applications are secured, "said Daniel Shechter, Miggo's CEO and Co-Founder. "It underscores what our customers experience every day - moving from reactive firefighting to proactive, intelligent protection to match the speed and precision of AI-enabled attackers."

Miggo's approach stands apart from both traditional AppSec testing tools and emerging runtime solutions. While many tools depend on static analysis or post-incident forensics, Miggo's real-time, agentless, and sensor-agnostic model allows organizations to ingest existing traces and logs for full coverage in under an hour-eliminating heavy instrumentation and enabling seamless deployment across hybrid environments. This not only accelerates protection but also delivers operational simplicity for both AppSec and SecOps teams.

The company's innovation also translates to measurable customer outcomes. Deployments consistently demonstrate a 30x improvement in policy-violation detection time, reduced false positives, and a sharp decline in mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR). Customers across regulated industries have reported faster release cycles and enhanced risk visibility without increasing AppSec overhead. Miggo's flexible go-to-market model-through AWS Marketplace, MSSPs, and reseller channels-further strengthens its global accessibility and scalability.

Frost & Sullivan commends Miggo for setting a new benchmark in application security by unifying AI runtime observability, predictive intelligence, and automated enforcement in a single, adaptable platform. The company's vision, agility, and product innovation continue to shape the evolution of application security, empowering enterprises to defend modern workloads with unprecedented precision and efficiency.

For the full write-up, click here.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the New Product Innovation Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding product development and implementation, resulting in measurable market advancement, customer satisfaction, and competitive differentiation. This recognition honors organizations that are driving transformative innovation and shaping the future of their industries.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Miggo

Miggo Security delivers AI runtime defense through its application detection and response (ADR) solution, empowering enterprises to identify and neutralize application threats. With its AI-augmented platform, Miggo helps organizations secure traditional, cloud-native and AI-driven applications at scale, reducing exposure windows by up to 99% and cutting operational overhead by 30% or more.

Contact us today to see Miggo in Action

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811882/Miggo_BPR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miggo-security-receives-frost--sullivans-2025-global-new-product-innovation-recognition-for-advancing-application-security-leadership-302602723.html