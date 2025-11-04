Tsinghua University: Tsinghua Global Youth Summit on Net-Zero Future Highlights Youth Leadership in Climate Governance

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fifth Global Youth Summit on Net-Zero Future, hosted by the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC), took place at Tsinghua University on October 31. The summit brought together young leaders, scholars, and practitioners from around the world to exchange insights on climate governance, innovative solutions, and youth contributions to global climate action ahead of COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Professor Shi Zongkai, Vice Chair of Tsinghua University's University Council, who highlighted the crucial role of youth in climate action. He reaffirmed Tsinghua's commitment to fostering global partnerships and strengthening higher education's contribution to climate governance.

In a video address, Ms. Laurence Tubiana, President and CEO of the European Climate Foundation and COP30 Special Envoy for Europe, reflected on the enduring significance of the Paris Agreement and commended youth for driving the transition toward a net-zero future.

Prof. Peter Hennicke, former Director of the Wuppertal Institute, delivered a keynote speech and explored systemic pathways toward net-zero emissions, circular economy, and well-being. He called on youth to learn from global best practices and act with optimism.

Alice Ho, GAUC Chief Youth Officer, introduced the Alliance's "Climate x" Campaign, which has engaged youth in 79 countries and impacted over five million people. She also highlighted the Global Youth Climate Week initiative, which since 2022 has held over 100 events in 20+ countries, showcasing youth-led innovative actions in education, clean energy, fashion, health, and disaster response.

The summit featured "Youth Climate Talks" and intergenerational dialogues. Young delegates shared experiences from COP29 and other initiatives, while industry experts from BMW, Airbus, and EcoVoyage shared practical insights on sustainable business practices, circular economy, and youth empowerment. Participants underscored the importance of taking initiative, fostering collaboration, and developing critical skills in addressing climate challenges.

Panel discussions focused on green transition, youth empowerment, and practical strategies for sustainability. Academics and practitioners stressed international cooperation, policy awareness, and the integration of academic knowledge with real-world action to achieve meaningful impact.

Concluding the summit, spearkers called on participants to translate insights into action, carry forward the lessons learned, and lead by example in advancing a sustainbale, net-zero future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsinghua-global-youth-summit-on-net-zero-future-highlights-youth-leadership-in-climate-governance-302603563.html