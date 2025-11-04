Aegir Insights launches its Aegir Quant solution across onshore renewables, solar, storage, and hybrid assets. Aegir Quant helps energy sector developers and investors optimize renewable investments, improve bankability, and increase returns.

Aegir Insights, a leader in renewable energy investment intelligence and software, today announced the next phase of its Aegir Quant solution expanding its advanced investment modelling capabilities beyond offshore wind across onshore wind, solar PV, energy storage, and hybrid assets. This marks a major step forward in Aegir Insights' mission to be the trusted system of record for renewable investment management.

"We now offer the market a unique solution which can instantly evaluate projects and portfolios across onshore, offshore, storage, and hybrid assets using a standardized framework that supports bankability and provides a common reference point for governments, developers, and suppliers alike." says Scott Urquhart, CEO of Aegir Insights

Aegir Insights already supports the world's leading energy transition developers, investors and suppliers in commercial decision-making across capital allocation, asset optimization, and portfolio management. In addition, government agencies use Aegir Insights' offerings as an independent benchmark on the competitive industry landscape and technology.

Aegir Quant combines high-fidelity techno-economic modeling and financial engineering to help decision-makers deploy capital with greater efficiency, transparency, and confidence across renewable portfolios.

As renewables make up a greater share of the global power sector, integration, bankability, and system resilience have become defining challenges. Hybrid renewable-storage systems combining wind, solar, and energy storage are emerging as a key solution to address these challenges while also increasing returns for investors.

Addressing future challenges of the energy transition: Hybridization and system integration

The expanded Aegir Quant solution directly addresses challenges with renewable hybridization that is, the combination of wind and/or solar generation together with battery storage providing transparent, commercial benchmarking to support design, financing, and operation.

"Hybridization is transforming the economics of renewables and improving energy security. By combining advanced modelling with real-world market intelligence, we're enabling clients to rapidly evaluate hybrid project configurations and understand how storage can increase capture prices and unlock new revenue streams" says Scott Urquhart, CEO

This capability is particularly valuable as renewable deployment increases and capture prices come under pressure for standalone wind and solar assets.

Built with world-leading partners

The expansion of Aegir Quant builds on a two-year R&D initiative completed in 2025 in partnership with Vattenfall, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and Energy Cluster Denmark, with innovation funding under Denmark's Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Programme (EUDP).

Aegir Insights is now collaborating with broader government agencies, developers and investors across Europe and North America and Asia Pacific markets to apply the expanded Aegir Quant capabilities to real-world portfolios focusing on bankability, portfolio optimization, and system resilience.

"Our work with forward-thinking partners across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific shows how data-driven modeling can accelerate renewable deployment," says Rikke Nørgaard, CCO of Aegir Insights.

About Aegir Insights

Bankable intelligence for renewable energy decision-making

Aegir Insights is a technology-driven company offering decision-making software, data, and intelligence products for the renewable energy sector. Aegir Insights serves a global client base across corporate, financial, and governmental segments, with product coverage across more than 60 markets.

Aegir Insights leverages data science and deep industry experience to help global renewable players make smarter decisions. Its expertise lies in contextualizing complex information through the use of proprietary models developed in close cooperation with industry and academia.

