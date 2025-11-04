Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, today announced that it has filed an investor presentation in support of the proposed acquisition of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Alcon plans to initiate outreach to STAAR stockholders and the presentation highlights key considerations for these discussions, including:

The proposed merger represents a premium that significantly exceeds the median premium of comparable MedTech transactions and offers certain value to STAAR stockholders. 1

The Broadwood Partners-led opposition campaign is an attempt at a "silent takeover" of STAAR Surgical. Broadwood has proposed removing STAAR board members and installing its own slate of directors, all without offering any premium or alternative transaction to stockholders. This effort, in Alcon's view, risks disenfranchising the broader stockholder base and undermining the value-maximizing opportunity currently on the table.

Alcon continues to urge the STAAR Board of Directors to accept its offer to amend the merger agreement to allow for an unencumbered go-shop period, which Alcon believes will give further assurance that the Alcon merger represents the best path forward for STAAR stockholders.

Alcon's investor discussion materials are available through Alcon's investor relations portal at https://investor.alcon.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

____________________ 1 Comparable transactions based on U.S. cash-only MedTech deals announced since 2015 with deal value above $500 million.

