StockGro Sparks Innovation Through UAE's Largest Student Hackathon at BITS Pilani Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark step toward advancing financial literacy and innovation in the region, StockGro , India's leading investment advisory and education platform, is actively engaging with institutions across the UAE to explore initiatives that promote financial awareness, empower youth to participate in regional markets, and expand access by including UAE-listed stocks on its platform.

As part of this vision, StockGro hosted a two-day Fintech Hackathon at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, co-organized by the ACM BITS Pilani Dubai Chapter , bringing together over 180 students across 28 teams from top institutions such as Heriot-Watt University, NYU Abu Dhabi, University of Sharjah, Middlesex University, MAHE Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai, American University of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi University, and Westford University, among others.

A Hackathon with Purpose

Unlike typical code-focused hackathons, StockGro's challenge tackled real financial issues, from liquidity gaps in regional markets to barriers in cross-border investing.

The task: build scalable fintech solutions that could enhance investor participation, deepen financial awareness, and localize StockGro's product offerings for the Middle East.

"We wanted students to step into the shoes of fintech builders. The goal was to go beyond academic theory and experience what it takes to solve real-world problems in markets as dynamic as the UAE."

- Ajay Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, StockGro

Over 48 hours, classrooms became strategy war rooms as students transformed ideas into prototypes, guided by StockGro's product and tech mentors to build solutions that could truly change how people invest.

Innovation in Action

At BITS Pilani Dubai, students built solutions inspired by UAE's real market dynamics. Highlights included:

Oil Price Monitor - Trading model linking crude trends to DFM/ADX stocks

- Trading model linking crude trends to DFM/ADX stocks No-Code Analysis Console - Drag-and-drop platform for designing trading strategies

- Drag-and-drop platform for designing trading strategies Liquidity Tracker - Dashboard tracking institutional vs. retail activity

- Dashboard tracking institutional vs. retail activity AI Stock Picks - Model predicting stocks via consumer-supplier trends

- Model predicting stocks via consumer-supplier trends Credit Passport - Cross-border system for verified credit data

Students from finance, tech, economics, and data analytics came together, showing that innovation thrives where disciplines meet.

After two days of pitches and demos, StockGro's leadership shortlisted the top teams for further collaboration. Special thanks to the ACM BITS Pilani Dubai Chapter for their stellar organization and execution.

Why It Matters for the UAE

The hackathon offered a glimpse into the UAE's evolving fintech landscape. With its rising retail investors and tech-savvy youth, the region is poised to be the Middle East's fintech hub, but student-led innovation remains the missing link. StockGro bridged that gap by empowering young innovators to build real-world, impact-driven solutions.

