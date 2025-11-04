Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
03.11.25 | 13:17
18,440 Euro
-0,32 % -0,060
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,18018,34007:27
18,24018,42007:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.11.2025 07:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2025

  • On the back of solid operational results, FY 2025 DRPS guidance raised to € 1.80-1.85 (previously € 1.75-1.85)
  • Like-for-like net rental income growth in core countries 4.3%, driven by positive leasing spreads and growth in other rental income
  • Strategic partnership signed with Ocean Outdoor in the Netherlands for multimedia network with over 150 digital screens, boosting other rental income as of 2026
  • First lease signed with popular and expanding off-price retailer TK Maxx for 2,000 m² in Tilburg
  • With delivery of Full Service Center Shopping Nivelles, Wereldhave's 10th FSC transformation was completed

Attachment

  • Wereldhave_Trading-update-Q3-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b33c765f-0c04-4160-b9a3-097fb0f461b7)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.