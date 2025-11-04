Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2025

- On the back of solid operational results, FY 2025 DRPS guidance raised to € 1.80-1.85 (previously € 1.75-1.85)
- Like-for-like net rental income growth in core countries 4.3%, driven by positive leasing spreads and growth in other rental income
- Strategic partnership signed with Ocean Outdoor in the Netherlands for multimedia network with over 150 digital screens, boosting other rental income as of 2026
- First lease signed with popular and expanding off-price retailer TK Maxx for 2,000 m² in Tilburg
- With delivery of Full Service Center Shopping Nivelles, Wereldhave's 10th FSC transformation was completed
