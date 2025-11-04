Nokia Oyj: Nokia announces intention to seek a delisting from Paris Stock Exchange

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

4 November 2025 at 08:00 EET



Nokia announces intention to seek a delisting from Paris Stock Exchange

Espoo, Finland - The Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation ("Nokia") has resolved on submitting an application for the delisting of its shares (ISIN: FI0009000681) from the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris").

The decision by Nokia to submit the delisting application was taken following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listing on Euronext Paris. Nokia's shares will remain listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and its American Depositary Receipts will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The delisting of Nokia's shares from Euronext Paris is subject to the approval of the Board of Euronext Paris. The delisting is expected to take effect within the next three months, subject to the approval of the Board of Euronext Paris.

Further details of the delisting process will be announced separately in accordance with applicable requirements. Investors whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris are encouraged to consult with their own investment advisers and/or their custodian as to how the delisting may affect them.

