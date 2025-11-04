Tealium Inc.: Tealium appoints Nick Martin as General Manager for EMEA

The new leadership appointment follows Tealium's significant growth in the EMEA region, delivering transformative results for enterprises across industries

London, Nov. 04, 2025today announced the appointment of Nick Martin as General Manager for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions. Martin brings extensive leadership experience across sales, marketing, and customer success, with a proven track record of driving growth and building high-performance teams at some of the world's leading technology companies.

In this role, Martin will lead regional strategy, operations, and growth across key EMEA markets. He brings extensive leadership experience from Medallia, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and IBM, where he drove customer-centric, high-growth initiatives built on trust and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the team as we continue driving momentum across the EMEA region," said Ted Purcell, Chief Revenue Officer at Tealium. "His proven track record in building customer-first teams and leading transformative go-to-market strategies will be instrumental in accelerating our growth. We look forward to the leadership and energy he brings to our global revenue organization."

With this appointment, Tealium continues to strengthen its global leadership team and reinforce its commitment to helping enterprises activate trusted, real-time, and AI-ready customer data worldwide.

EMEA remains a hub for innovation, with regional teams delivering record growth. This appointment aligns with major market shifts as AI investment accelerates and enterprises prioritize real-time, consented, and contextual data to drive better outcomes.

Rising privacy pressures across the region also heighten demand for trusted, compliant data foundations, while hyper-personalization and real-time activation have become key differentiators. With data quality and governance essential to AI success, Tealium is enabling organizations to turn data into measurable business value.

"I'm proud of the opportunity to lead Tealium's continued expansion across EMEA," said Nick Martin. "In this era of rapid AI-adoption, Tealium enables customers to deliver highly personalized conversational and engagement experiences in-the-moment. This is achieved by providing real-time, highly secure, consented actionable data powered by Tealium's AI-led innovation."

Martin highlighted the critical role of collaboration in Tealium's growth strategy, pointing to the strength of the company's partner ecosystem. He shared his excitement about the opportunities ahead, stating, "Driving our strategic partnerships with leading technology partners such as Snowflake, Databricks, and AWS provides a tremendous opportunity to help organisations unlock the full potential of their data."

Recent customer wins highlight this momentum: Legal & General integrated Tealium with Snowflake to power AI-ready use cases, achieving a 54% increase in call-to-lead conversions, while European fashion leader TWINSET saw a 54% lift in ad performance, underscoring Tealium's ability to drive efficient, scalable growth across this market.

