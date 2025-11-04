Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales performance in Europe triggers USD 30 million milestone payment to Basilea

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Allschwil, Switzerland, November 04, 2025

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced today that the continued strong sales performance of the antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) by its license partner Pfizer Inc. in Europe exceeded the threshold triggering a USD 30 million sales milestone payment.

David Veitch, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "This further milestone payment for Europe reflects the significant medical need and strong growth momentum of Cresemba in the region. We are pleased to see that Cresemba continues to address this need in patients suffering from life-threatening invasive mold infections."

Cresemba is approved and marketed in more than 70 countries, including the United States, most EU member states and additional countries inside and outside of Europe. According to the latest available market data, total global in-market sales of Cresemba amounted to USD 652 million in the 12 months between July 2024 and June 2025, a 27 percent growth year-on-year.[1]

About Cresemba® (isavuconazole)

Cresemba, with the active ingredient isavuconazole, is an intravenous (i.v.) and oral azole antifungal. Basilea has entered into several license and distribution agreements for isavuconazole covering approximately 115 countries. In the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and the United Kingdom, isavuconazole for intravenous administration is approved for patients from one year of age for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and for the treatment of mucormycosis in patients for whom amphotericin B is inappropriate. Cresemba capsules for oral administration are approved for adults and for pediatric patients six years of age and older who weigh 16 kg or more.[2] Isavuconazole is also approved in the United States (US), Japan and several additional countries in Europe and beyond, including in the Asia Pacific region.[3] It has orphan drug designation in the US, the European Union, the UK and other countries for its approved indications.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD



Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil

Hegenheimermattweg 167b

4123 Allschwil

Switzerland



Phone +41 61 606 1102



E-mail media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from www.basilea.com.

References

IQVIA Analytics Link, June 2025. In-market sales reported as moving annual total (MAT) in US dollars. European Public Assessment Report (EPAR) Cresemba: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/cresemba [Accessed: November 03, 2025] The registration status and approved indications may vary from country to country.





Attachment