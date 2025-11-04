Evrotrust Technologies AD: Evrotrust secures €6.6 million investment from 3TS Capital Partners to expand across Europe

The funding will accelerate the company's expansion and help businesses and citizens meet eIDAS 2.0 compliance

BERLIN, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evrotrust, a leading European Identity and Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), announced funding of €6.6 million from TCEE Fund IV, advised by 3TS Capital Partners toaccelerate expansion across DACH and CEE. The investment signals Evrotrust's intent to scale compliant digital identity, signing, and onboarding solutions amid Europe's regulatory unification.

Evrotrust provides a full suite of reusable digital identity solutions under the EU's eIDAS regulation, including remote identity verification (KYC/KYB), qualified electronic signatures (QES), qualified electronic timestamps, and qualified electronic delivery services.

Evrotrust is an EU-notified electronic identification (eID) scheme, audited and supervised at European level with high assurance, and listed on the EU Trusted Lists for qualified trust services. It supports over 2 million users from 61 nationalities and 200+ enterprises across 11 countries.

The updated EU digital identity framework eIDAS 2.0 (Regulation EU 2024/1183) took effect on May 20, 2024, mandating interoperable, reusable EU Digital Identity Wallets and harmonized trust services.

"Digital identity is becoming a cornerstone of Europe's digital infrastructure. Evrotrust's technology and momentum position them to become the regional leader, and we're thrilled to support their next phase of expansion.", said Pekka Mäki, Managing Partner at 3TS.

In Germany and Austria, Evrotrust enables automated, compliant onboarding and signing flows that reduce costs and drop-offs while meeting KYC, AML, and eIDAS 2.0 requirements. Enterprises can unify identity verification, e-signatures, and electronic delivery in one audit-ready platform supporting local languages and data rules. Citizens benefit from easier access to financial, healthcare, education, and public services with wallet-ready credentials ensuring cross-border recognition and fraud protection.

"Our goal is to remove friction from everyday identity verification for users and enterprises in Germany, Austria and the CEE region, making processes like opening a bank account or signing a contract feel effortless", shared Konstantin Bezuhanov, CEO of Evrotrust.

The EU's Digital Decade aims for 80% adoption of EUDI Wallets in 2030, making them mandatory for public and private use. E-signature spending is also set to grow tenfold, from €2.33B in 2025 to €23.05B by 2032, highlighting the scale and urgency of the opportunity Evrotrust is addressing across CEE and DACH.

About Evrotrust

Evrotrust is a leading identity verification and qualified trust service provider helping businesses and governments digitally transform and build sustainable digital channels. Its end-to-end platform enables remote electronic identification and qualified digital signing, allowing users to register and authenticate for any service via smartphone.

www.evrotrust.com

About 3TS Capital Partners

3TS Capital Partners is a technology-focused growth capital firm investing across Engineering Europe in sectors such as Technology, Media, and Technology-Enabled Services. With over €450 million raised from investors including EIF, Tesi, Cisco, EBRD, and Erste, 3TS combines strong financial backing, strategic support, and deep European and US networks to drive company growth.

