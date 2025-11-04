Cellbxhealth PLC Announces Expert Consensus on CTCs; Update on Funding

Independent Expert Consensus Confirms Clinical Relevance of CTCs and Identifies Parsortix Platform as Leading Next-Generation Technology

Expert consensus predicts integration of CTC testing into routine clinical practice within 5 years

CTCs provide distinct and impactful information that is not captured by circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA)

40% of the expert panel identified the Parsortix® platform as the most promising next generation technology for clinical applications

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA AND GUILFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / CELLBXHEALTH plc (AIM:CLBX)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a global leader in circulating tumour cell (CTC) intelligence, welcomes the publication of a major international expert consensus confirming the growing clinical relevance of CTC analysis in cancer management. The study, titled "International expert consensus on the clinical integration of circulating tumor cells in solid tumors", and published in the high-impact factor journal the European Journal of Cancer, highlights the Parsortix® platform as a leading future technology for clinical application.

The paper publishes the consensus of 32 global oncologists and research leaders who agree that CTCs provide unique biological insights not captured by circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), and that CTCs are poised to transform cancer care through their use in prognosis, treatment monitoring and characterisation to inform precision medicine.

90% of respondents believe that CTCs will become a routine part of clinical practice within the next five years and strongly support their use in metastatic cancer. The publication provides a consensus for the clinical use of CTCs across cancer types, removing the biggest historical barrier of clinical scepticism, and is intended to guide the integration of CTCs into oncologic practice.

The Company believes this publication strengthens the foundation for clinical adoption of CTC-based technologies, aligning with its mission to advance precision oncology.

Update on Funding

Further to the interim results of 9 October 2025, the Company currently has a cash runway into early 2026. CelLBxHealth has recently commenced discussions with a number of shareholders and is seeking to raise approximately £6m with the intention to make an offer to retail investors alongside an institutional placing.

The Company expects to announce the fundraise by early December and will make further updates as appropriate.

Peter Collins, Chief Executive Officer of CelLBxHealth, said: "This independent expert consensus further demonstrates the important role that CTCs stand to play in cancer treatment into the future, and identifies the Parsortix® platform as a go-to platform in the space. In this context, CelLBxHealth is uniquely positioned as the next generation standard to enable clinicians and researchers to harness the full diagnostic and therapeutic potential of CTCs.

We look forward to engaging with shareholders and potential investors as we reset the Company to deliver sustainable growth."

The peer reviewed manuscript, is available online: Nicolò, E. et al. (2025). International expert consensus on the clinical integration of circulating tumor cells in solid tumors. European Journal of Cancer, 231, 116050. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ejca.2025.116050

About CelLBxHealth plc

CelLBxHealth plc is a global precision CTC intelligence company specialising in innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology. Its patent-protected Parsortix® platform harvests CTCs from blood and can be seamlessly integrated with existing laboratory instruments for comprehensive downstream analysis - including whole-cell imaging, proteomic profiling and full genomic workflows.

Commercial activities centre on (1) Product Sales: Accelerating Parsortix platform adoption and consumable sales through CROs* and clinical lab partnerships. (2) Lab Developed Tests (LDTs): Strategic partnerships combined with a focused in-house development programme (3) Laboratory services: Clinical trial support and assay development.

The product portfolio comprises the Parsortix® platform with associated consumables and assays. Laboratory services are delivered from CelLBxHealth's GCLP certified UK laboratory, providing bespoke clinical-trial support and assay development.

