Orosur Mining Inc Announces Exercise of RSUs and options

Exercise of RSUs and options

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces the following:

The Company has issued 4,358,332 Common Shares ("Shares") representing 1.13% of the Company's current issued share capital, following the exercise of 3,123,332 RSUs and 1,280,000 options by directors and consultants of the Company. All of the directors will be retaining their Shares and not selling after exercise.

Mr Brad George, CEO, has exercised 1,350,000 RSUs; Mr Thomas Masney, non-executive director has exercised 200,000 RSUs; and, Joaquin Sarroca, Commercial VP, has exercised 521,666 RSUs. In addition, Mr Nick von Schirnding, non-executive director, has exercised 300,000 options at a price of CAD$0.06 under the cashless mechanism set out in the Company's Equity Incentive Plan resulting in the issue to him of 255,000 Shares.

After these exercises, and including their current holdings in the Company, Mr George will hold 1,662,000 Shares; Mr Masney will hold 210,000 Shares; Mr Sarroca will hold 632,000 Shares and Mr von Schirnding will hold 439,000 Shares.

The consultants have exercised a total of 1,051,666 RSUs resulting in the issue of 1,051,666 Shares plus, 500,000 options at an exercise price of CAD$0.325 and 480,000 options at an exercise price of CAD$0.22 resulting in the issue of 980,000 Shares.

Application has been made for 4,358,332 Common Shares, which rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings will occur at 8:00am UK time on or around November 4, 2025.

Following Admission of these 4,358,332 Shares, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company will have 391,522,512 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the issued share capital of the Company.

Following Admission, the Company will have 3,421,668 options outstanding and 9,150,000 RSUs outstanding.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: 1. Brad George 2. Thomas Masney 3. Nick Von Schirnding 4. Joaquin Sarroca 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: 1. CEO 2. Independent Non-Executive Director 3. Independent Non-Executive Director 4. Commercial VP (Non-Board PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares without par value CA6871961059 b) Nature of the transaction: 1. Exercise of RSUs 2. Exercise of RSUs 3. Exercise of Options 4. Exercise of RSUs c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1) nil 2) nil 3) CAD$0.06 4) nil 1,350,000 200,000 Issue of 255,000 Common Shares following exercise of 300,000 options under cashless mechanism in Company's Equity Incentive Plan 521,666 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: 2,326,666 nil e) Date of the transaction: 3 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction: AIM

