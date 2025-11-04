While utilities in neighboring states are "dabbling" with solar, Florida Power & Light is combining solar and storage as a "workhorse" technology, said a nonprofit executive.From pv magazine USA When a utility's leadership embraces solar and storage, they can "move mountains" with state regulators and "the politics of it all" to deploy the technologies at pace and scale, said Stephen Smith, executive director of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy. Smith was describing the success of Florida Power & Light, saying on a SACE webinar that the utility has "the most ambitious solar deployment program ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...