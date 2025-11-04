Joe Havlik previously served as VP GM for North America at Cognigy and RingCentral, and brings over two decades of experience transforming the CX and contact center experience.

Synthflow AI, the enterprise voice AI platform, today announced the appointment of Joe Havlik as Vice President of Global Revenue, marking a key milestone in the company's continued expansion following its $20 million Series A funding round earlier this year.

Havlik brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the contact center, CCaaS, and UCaaS sectors, having held senior roles at Nokia and RingCentral. Most recently at Cognigy, he led the company's U.S. expansion, growing the team from 7 to 67, and creating over $300M in enterprise value in just over two years. This growth and leadership helped position Cogniny for its $955M acquisition by NiCE in July 2025.

Hakob Astabatsyan, CEO of Synthflow, commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Joe to the Synthflow team. With deep experience in the Voice AI and CX industry and a strong enterprise background, Joe brings a rare blend of strategic vision and hands-on execution. His track record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering measurable results makes him the perfect leader to help us capture the enormous market potential for agentic AI. With Joe's expertise, Synthflow will continue to redefine customer experience and expand across key industries where the demand for real-time, scalable, AI-driven solutions has never been greater."

Since its founding in 2023, Synthflow AI has achieved 13X revenue growth, powering intelligent voice agents for enterprises across healthcare, BPO and contact centers. Its agents have handled over 65million calls for 100+ enterprise customers, enabling 24/7 multilingual support in more than 30 languages.

Located in Dallas, Texas, Havlik's appointment comes as Synthflow AI accelerates its US expansion and doubles down on its mission to make agentic AI accessible, fast to deploy, and transformative for enterprise-grade customer engagement a market projected to reach $168.2 billion globally.

Speaking of his new appointment, Joe Havlik commented: "Synthflow AI has quickly built a standout reputation for building agentic AI solutions from the ground up. I've followed the company's journey for some time and I'm honoured to join at such a pivotal moment. The market is shifting fast businesses can no longer afford months-long AI implementations. Synthflow's technology gives enterprises the ability to scale rapidly and deliver better outcomes and ROI, faster. With industries like retail, healthcare, and travel ripe for disruption, I'm excited to help grow our U.S. presence and empower organizations to unlock the full potential of AI-driven customer engagement."

Havlik plans to build a strong foundation by hiring top talent and creating specialized teams across all GTM functions. He will focus on purposeful growth, targeting companies that recognise recurring customer service challenges, prioritise efficiency, and seek a trusted partner to navigate the ever-evolving agentic AI space.

For more information about Synthflow AI, visit synthflow.ai

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is a no-code platform for deploying voice AI agents that automate phone calls across contact center operations and business process outsourcing (BPO) at scale. A G2 Grid Leader for AI Agents, Synthflow helps mid-market and enterprise companies manage routine calls to save teams time and resources without increasing headcount. Backed by Accel and trusted by over 1,000 customers, its growth reflects a broader industry shift toward sophisticated and accessible conversational AI in a global market projected to reach $168.2 billion.

