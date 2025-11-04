WeCap Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

4 November 2025

WeCap plc

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

WeCap is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of WeCap accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

