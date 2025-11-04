Anzeige
04.11.2025
WeCap Plc - Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

4 November 2025

WeCap plc

("WeCap" or the "Company")

Appointment of Aquis Corporate Adviser

WeCap is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Aquis Corporate Adviser to the Company with immediate effect.

- ENDS -

The Directors of WeCap accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Company: info@wecapplc.com Company Secretary
Aquis Corporate Adviser: AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker: Tennyson Securities Limited
Peter Krens: +44 (0) 20 7186 9033 (Direct)

