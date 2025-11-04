Polymer Link Holdings Berhad Sets to Raise RM24.3 Million from ACE Market Initial Public Offering

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Polymer Link Holdings Berhad (" Polymer Link ") and its subsidiaries (" Group "), a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in manufacturing plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications, officially launched its prospectus today in conjunction with its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (" Bursa Securities ").

Caption (L-R): Mr. Phang Siew Loong, Head of Equity Markets of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad; Mr. Koh Song Heng, Executive Vice Chairman/ President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Polymer Link Holdings Berhad

Established in 2011, the Group has progressively built a strong presence within the plastic rotational moulding supply chain. The Group specialises in the formulation, compounding and grinding of plastic powder; both for general and specialty applications, as well as the production of colour masterbatch. These materials are key ingredients used in rotational moulding to produce large, hollow plastic products including insulated cooler boxes, water tanks, diesel fuel tanks, playground equipment and modular housing components. Headquartered in Klang, Selangor, the Group operates across Malaysia, the Philippines, India, the United States, and Australia, supplying an international customer base spanning over ten countries.

Following the IPO exercise, Polymer Link will raise approximately RM24.3 million via the issuance of 97,145,700 new shares at the IPO price of RM0.25 per share (" Public Issue "). The proceeds will be allocated in the following manner:

RM5.0 million for the expansion of its Australia operations;

RM6.2 million for working capital requirements of the Group;

RM3.6 million for capital expenditure;

RM2.0 million for repayment of bank borrowings; and

RM7.4 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Koh Song Heng, Executive Vice Chairman/ President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Polymer Link , commented, "This IPO is a defining moment for Polymer Link. It signifies our transition from a regional player to a global player in the rotational moulding supply chain. The funds raised will be channelled towards expanding our footprint, enhancing our innovation capabilities, and strengthening our ability to serve customers across different geographical markets. We are excited to move forward into this next phase of growth."

The Group, through Polymer Link Malaysia, commenced manufacturing operations in 2014. The Group made its debut on the LEAP Market of Bursa Securities in April 2018 before voluntarily delisting in December 2020 as part of a corporate streamlining exercise. Over the years, it steadily expanded its market presence across Southeast Asia, India, the United States and Australia, building a reputation for quality, innovation and responsiveness in a specialised segment of the polymer industry.

Head, Equity Markets of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Mr. Phang Siew Loong stated, "Polymer Link's focused business model, geographically diversified growth and operational track record makes it an attractive proposition in today's industrial landscape. We are honoured to be part of this IPO milestone and are confident in the Group's ability to deliver sustainable growth in the years ahead."

Dato' Wan Asmadi Wan Ahmad, Managing Principal of DWA Advisory Sdn. Bhd. , also commented, "Polymer Link's journey towards a public listing marks a key milestone not only for the Group, but also for Malaysia's broader manufacturing sector, particularly in export-driven industries. We are proud to have played a role in this journey and look forward to seeing the Group realise its next phase of growth as it strengthens its global presence and operational capabilities."

Following the launch of Polymer Link's prospectus, applications for the Public Issue are open from today and will close on 11 November 2025 at 5.00p.m. Polymer Link is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities on 25 November 2025.

Upon listing, Polymer Link will have a market capitalisation of RM140.0 million based on the IPO price of RM0.25 per share and its enlarged issued share capital of 560.00 million shares.

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Placement Agent and Sole Underwriter for the IPO while DWA Advisory Sdn. Bhd. is the Financial Adviser.

ABOUT POLYMER LINK HOLDINGS BERHAD

Polymer Link Holdings Berhad (" Polymer Link ") and its subsidiaries (" Group ") are a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications. The Group commenced its plastic powder manufacturing operations on a tolling basis, before expanding its footprint across its key markets e.g., Malaysia, the Philippines, India, the USA and Australia. The Group specialises in the formulation, compounding, and grinding of plastic powder for both general and specialty applications, alongside the production of colour masterbatch for internal use and external sale. In 2018, the Group marked a key milestone with its listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 27 April 2018, before voluntarily delisting on 9 December 2020 to streamline its business operations. Today, the Group continues to strengthen its international presence by delivering customised polymer solutions to a growing base of industrial clients worldwide.

