isinwheel Encourages Families to "Go Green Together" This Black Friday with All-Age Sustainable Mobility Solutions

BERLIN, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As sustainable mobility becomes a defining part of modern family life, isinwheel, a leading innovator in electric mobility solutions, is using this year's Black Friday season to inspire households to move together toward a greener, more connected lifestyle. From November 1 to December 1, isinwheel's Black Friday campaign offers discounts of up to 60%, making eco-friendly transportation easier and more accessible for everyone, from adults and adventurers to kids discovering their first ride.

More than a sale, the campaign reflects a shift toward sustainability as a shared family value. isinwheel blends innovation, design, and eco-consciousness to make electric mobility joyful, inclusive, and meaningful across generations.

For adults, the GT1 Off-Road Electric Scooter embodies the spirit of versatility and simplicity. Designed for urban commuters and weekend explorers alike, the GT1 balances light weight with strong performance. Its 800W motor and 48V battery provide the power to handle daily routes and mild off-road paths with ease, while its foldable frame ensures effortless portability. Priced at £389 (down from £599), it offers an affordable entry point into sustainable travel without compromising quality or convenience.

For those drawn to adventure, the GT4 Dual Motor Electric Scooter combines speed, stability, and safety in one high-performance package. With 2400W dual motors, hydraulic disc brakes, and a full suspension system, it delivers confidence across all terrains-from city streets to rugged trails. This model redefines the thrill of speed as a cleaner, more responsible form of exploration. The GT4 is available at a special price of £799 (originally £1,299).

The S4 Electric Scooter for Kids completes the family lineup, turning everyday rides into moments of excitement and discovery. Certified for safety and equipped with LED lights, Bluetooth music, and a durable yet lightweight frame, it introduces children to eco-friendly mobility in a fun, secure way. Offered at £129 (reduced from £169), it serves as a thoughtful green gift that grows with every ride.

Encouraging all family members to go green, isinwheel is transforming Black Friday into an opportunity to make sustainability part of family life. The full range of discounted products and exclusive offers is now available on the official isinwheel website, inviting families everywhere to ride into the season together, freely, and sustainably.

Website: www.isinwheel.co.uk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/isinwheel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isinwheel.Europe

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/isinwheel.eu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/isinwheel_eu/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/isinwheelglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805772/isinwheel.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isinwheel-encourages-families-to-go-green-together-this-black-friday-with-all-age-sustainable-mobility-solutions-302596117.html