London, UK - November 04, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Wavee Ai, a PropTech company redefining resident engagement, has raised over £1 million in seed funding from a joint venture and private investors. The funding will accelerate the rollout of Wavee Ai's free resident app across London and support expansion into new UK cities and international markets. Wavee Ai allows residents and buildings to efficiently manage their community with its easy access to managing parcels, tracking visitors, and connecting with verified neighbours. Each account is authenticated through the building, eliminating spam, bots, and fake profiles. Local businesses can subscribe to a dedicated portal offering click-and-collect services, bookings, and promotions for nearby households. The platform has already onboarded multiple London buildings and partnered with dozens of businesses, from gyms to cafés. Expansion plans include rollouts in Manchester, Birmingham, and Edinburgh, with Singapore and Australia identified as priority international markets. The £1 million in seed funding will position the company to further distinguish itself in the PropTech space by enabling rapid onboarding of residential buildings and business partners. It will allow for increased investment in product development, security protocols, and scalable infrastructure specific to high-density urban living. Nikesh Panchal, founder of Wavee Ai, shares, "Our mission is to create trusted neighbourhoods where residents and businesses interact safely and authentically. This investment allows us to accelerate adoption in London, expand across the UK, and enter international markets where verified community living is needed most." Wavee Ai differentiates itself from existing resident management platforms by offering the app free of charge to both residents and buildings. Its revenue is generated through local business subscriptions, creating a sustainable model that benefits all stakeholders. The seed funding reinforces this feature, providing Wavee with greater resources to enhance its onboarding experience for property managers and concierges, and to accelerate wider product innovation. By combining community networking, operational efficiency, and commerce in one system, the company is positioning itself as a new global standard for residential engagement. Please visit Wavee Ai's website for more information on its services. About Wavee Ai Wavee Ai is a London-based PropTech company that provides a free resident engagement app designed to improve urban living. The platform connects residents, concierges, and local businesses in a verified digital environment, ensuring authenticity and safety for all users. Wavee Ai offers parcel tracking, visitor notifications, business engagement tools, and concierge portals in one seamless system. Its mission is to become the global standard for trusted neighbourhood communities. Contact Details Brand: Wavee Ai Contact: Nikesh Panchal,Founder Email: nik@wavee.ai Website: www.wavee.ai 04/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

