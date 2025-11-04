Former sister companies reuniting to deliver AI innovations in products and services

amazee.io, a Mirantis company, announced the acquisition of Amazee Labs, reuniting the two former sister companies. Amazee Labs, which provides consulting and implementation services, will be integrated into amazee.io's AI consulting and implementation group, strengthening delivery for corporate and government clients.

amazee.io will continue to support and maintain the websites and applications of current Amazee Labs customers. The newly formed company will support and extend customers' existing platforms, ensuring that design, functionality, and performance are optimized and evolve over time.

"Reuniting will accelerate our ability to deliver AI innovations at scale to customers as we build our AI capabilities both in our products and services," said Michael Schmid, co-founder and general manager, amazee.io. "Bringing together our two companies strengthens our position for greater growth going forward."

"There is tremendous interest and potential in AI technologies, which together we will be better able to capitalize and deliver value to our customers," said Gesche Wirch, CEO of Amazee Labs, who will lead customer initiatives at the newly formed company.

For more, read the blog post, The amazee Reunion: amazee.io Acquires Amazee Labs, Reuniting Two Tech Powerhouses.

About amazee.io

amazee.io, a Mirantis company, provides cloud-native application delivery solutions and AI consulting services, empowering organizations worldwide with scalable, secure, and innovative open source technology platforms. Founded in 2017, the company was acquired by Mirantis in 2022.

About Amazee Labs

A pioneer in digital experience design and engineering that is known for its creativity, technical expertise, and client-centric approach, Amazee Labs delivers complex web and digital projects to organizations worldwide.

About Mirantis

Mirantis delivers the fastest path to enterprise AI at scale, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes GPU infrastructure complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Today, all infrastructure is AI infrastructure, and Mirantis provides the end-to-end automation, enterprise security and governance, and deep expertise in Kubernetes orchestration that organizations need to reduce time to market and efficiently scale cloud native, virtualized, and GPU-powered applications across any environment on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, or edge.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Societe Generale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

