Square data finds that last year's increase in retail sales was complemented with a rise in restaurant transactions across Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, signalling the need for the food and beverage sector to get operations ready for diners ahead of the busy period

As retailers and hospitality businesses gear up for the year's biggest shopping and dining weekend, Square is helping UK sellers prepare for success with insights from last year's record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, and an exclusive offer of up to 50% off Square hardware for a five-week period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104573330/en/

Square data finds that last year's increase in retail sales was complemented with a rise in restaurant transactions across Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, signalling the need for the food and beverage sector to get operations ready for diners ahead of the busy period (Photo: Square)

In 2024, UK sellers using Square's technology saw year-over-year in-store retail transactions rise by 31% between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which in turn led to restaurant transactions increasing by 28% during that time. Sellers beyond the retail sector must be prepared for UK consumers to 'shop, save and savour' this festive season as they combine retail activity with eating out. Customers are embracing the festive spirit, and the continued growth in both community-driven shopping and dining underscores the importance for all sellers to create engaging in-person experiences.

"The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is no longer just about shopping, it's about the joined-up experience," said Fi Sellick, Head of UK Strategy at Square. "Last year, we saw retail and hospitality businesses thrive together as consumers combined shopping with dining. This year, we're helping business owners prepare for the rush with tools that streamline operations, connect online and in-store sales, and deliver memorable customer experiences as businesses navigate the Golden Quarter."

Square's data also revealed a 26% year-over-year increase in omnichannel sellers those combining online and in-person sales during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. For businesses, that means success this festive season depends on having seamless operations across every touchpoint. Customers aren't choosing one way to shop; they're blending both. From the shop floor to the checkout page, businesses must ensure their systems, staff, and stock are synchronised across both in-person and online experiences.

Stephen Anderson, Co-founder at homeware store Papillon Living, said, "We've valued being more in control of the behind the scenes process by working with Square on our point-of-sale and ecommerce solutions. Not only are the products easy and simple to use, they enable us to monitor both in-store and online activity so we can constantly adjust our offerings to suit our customers.

"Black Friday generates a lot more footfall in-store and online, so it's key for us to spend time preparing in advance for this uplift in visitors and spend. We see the benefit of having a strong ecommerce offering to support us during busy periods, such as Black Friday and the festive period, and this helps us to ensure we can continue providing our customers with a consistent experience no matter how busy we are."

To support UK sellers, Square is offering up to 50% off hardware for five weeks, helping new and existing businesses get set up ahead of the busy retail and dining period. For more information on Square's hardware promotion, visit here.

Tips for a Successful Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend:

Optimise Your In-Store Experience: Fast, reliable checkouts and personalised service drive customer loyalty. Unite Online and In-Person: Use omnichannel tools to manage stock, sales, and promotions across platforms. Make the Most of Insights: Use your data on the Square platform to pivot operations, from adjusting opening hours to tailoring offers based on customer behaviour.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighbourhood favourites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, banking, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.

Terms and conditions for Square's Black Friday Cyber Monday hardware promotion

Offer commences 31/10/2025 at 00:00 and expires 05/12/2025 at 23:59 UK time or while supplies last, whichever comes first. Offer is for 50% off the total cost of Square Stand excluding VAT, 47% off the total cost of Square Reader excluding VAT, 45% off the total cost of Square Register excluding VAT, 44% off the total cost of Square Terminal excluding VAT and 25% off the total cost of Square Handheld excluding VAT. Valid for Square customers located in the UK only. Offer not valid with guest checkout. Square reserves the right to modify, revoke or cancel the offer at any time. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupon. Void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, and nontransferable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104573330/en/

Contacts:

press@squareup.com