Free listings, smarter searches: Homemove acquisition of Home.co.uk set to shake up UK property portals

DERBY, England, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homemove, the fast-growing UK proptech platform simplifying home-moving, has acquired long-established property website Home.co.uk in a move set to inject fresh competition and innovation into the UK property portal market.

Founded in 1995, Home.co.uk is one of the UK's original independent property search and analysis websites. Under Homemove's ownership, the platform will remain free to list for estate agents - a key principle in Homemove's mission to build a smarter, fairer alternative to the incumbent portals.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, follows Homemove's $5 million growth funding round earlier this year, reinforcing investor confidence in its ambition to simplify the home-moving process through data and technology.

The acquisition brings together Homemove's customer-first mindset and technical innovation with Home.co.uk's trusted brand and data heritage. Estate agents will benefit from enhanced listings, new revenue opportunities through Homemove's connected services platform, and continuous product improvements throughout 2025 and beyond.

Home.co.uk's relaunch under Homemove marks a shift from pay-to-play listings to product-led performance - where agents benefit directly from better leads, richer analytics, and automated client engagement tools.

James Freestone, Co-Founder & CEO of Homemove, said:

"Portals have become profit engines instead of product companies. We're bringing innovation and fairness back to the market as we look to build the most product-led listings destination in the UK. It will always be free to list on Home.co.uk - access to the market should not be paywalled."

Ben Horton, Founder of Home.co.uk , said:

" Home.co.uk has always stood for independence and informed decision-making. Homemove's energy and product focus will take that mission further, helping agents and movers make better decisions with richer insight."

Home.co.uk will retain its trusted name and reputation while gaining continuous improvements, increased data-led property insights, improved customer experience, AI-led tools and full integration with Homemove's connected moving ecosystem.

About Homemove

Founded in 2022 by two homeowners frustrated by the chaos of moving, Homemove has grown into one of the UK's most exciting proptech platforms. Its vision is to make moving home simple, transparent and connected. Every month, Homemove helps thousands of people manage their entire move - from selling and buying to moving and settling in - through one intuitive, AI-powered platform. In 2025, Homemove secured $5 million in growth funding to accelerate its national expansion. Learn more at www.homemove.com

About Home.co.uk

Launched in 1995, Home.co.uk is one of the UK's original property search websites, respected for its independence, data analytics and comprehensive listings. Now part of the Homemove group, it is being enhanced as a free-to-list, data-rich destination for estate agents and home movers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812008/Homemove_Photo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/free-listings-smarter-searches-homemove-acquisition-of-homecouk-set-to-shake-up-uk-property-portals-302603110.html