The Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference · 3rd Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival: 3rd Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival opens in Wanzhou

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 31, 2025, the Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference · 3rd Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival opened in Wanzhou, a core city in the Three Gorges Reservoir Area of Chongqing Municipality, southwest China. With an open posture, Wanzhou is rolling out the welcome mat for talents from across the globe.

Focusing on gathering talents in the Three Gorges region to empower major industries and serve high-quality development, this year's talent festival is co-hosted by Wanzhou and 9 districts/counties in northeastern Chongqing.

The event aims to build a comprehensive talent platform and advance deep integration of the talent chain with the industrial chain. A total of 13,000 job openings were available, over 10 talent projects and cooperation agreements have been signed, and more than 1,000 practical corporate talents have been recruited.

This year's festival marks the first time 9 foreign experts have been invited, alongside a gathering of over 20 academicians and senior experts. The opening ceremony was highlighted by several standout moments: the first phase of the Nobel Prize workstation was officially commissioned, and a range of cutting-edge international achievements made striking debuts - including a pan-cancer single-cell database and attosecond laser AI diagnostic technology.

As a regional hub in northeastern Chongqing, Wanzhou bears a crucial mission. In recent years, under its talent initiative, the city has stepped up efforts across the entire talent lifecycle: attraction, cultivation, retention, and deployment.

To date, 5,740 R&D professionals have settled in Wanzhou, and over 5,200 high-caliber talents are making their mark here. From inking 50 talent projects at the 2023 inaugural festival, to drawing over 7,000 students to the 2024 event, and now receiving more than 9,000 resumes this year, the Three Gorges Talent Festival has grown into northeastern Chongqing's most influential talent-recruitment brand.

The hosting of this festival signals a new phase in the coordinated development of talent work across northeastern Chongqing. From scientific breakthroughs at the Nobel Prize workstation to the cultivation and growth of young talents, Wanzhou is embracing a more open approach and fostering a better environment - turning its talent-driven development vision into a shining reality amid high-quality growth.

Source: The Chongqing International Talent Exchange Conference · 3rd Chongqing Three Gorges Talent Festival

Media Contact: Ms. Meng, Tel: 86-10-63074558