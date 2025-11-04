India's solar module production capacity is projected to reach up to 220 GW by fiscal 2028, supported by government incentives, growing domestic demand, and rising export opportunities, according to CareEdge Ratings. Solar cell capacity is expected to approach 100 GW by the same period.From pv magazine India India's module manufacturing capacity has expanded from about 72 GW in March 2024 to nearly 118 GW by July 2025, while cell capacity has grown from 8 GW to about 27 GW. Wafer manufacturing remains limited at 2 GW, though several Indian firms plan expansions exceeding 30 GW, representing ...

