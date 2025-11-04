Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dow Jones News
04.11.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (AMEG LN) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Nov-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) 
 
DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 55.8099 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 383139 
 
CODE: AMEG LN 
 
ISIN: LU2469335371 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
ISIN:     LU2469335371 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     AMEG LN 
LEI Code:   549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 
Sequence No.: 407040 
EQS News ID:  2223256 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223256&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.