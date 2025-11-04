Anzeige
Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc (BNKE LN) 
Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
04-Nov-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Euro Stoxx Banks UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 03-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 283.4239 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10738815 
 
CODE: BNKE LN 
 
ISIN: LU1829219390 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1829219390 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     BNKE LN 
LEI Code:   549300DB2EV341R0HQ23 
Sequence No.: 407049 
EQS News ID:  2223276 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2025 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
