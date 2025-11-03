Boozt AB: Strong operational performance drives margin guidance upgrade

Boozt AB's Q3 report, January 1 - September 30 2025

In Q3 2025, moderate sales growth returned across the business supported by an improvement in Boozt.com.

The proactive inventory clearance on Booztlet.com was concluded successfully during August. The stock levels are now right-sized at high quality, and the inventory-to-LTM-revenue ratio decreased by more than 5 percentage points compared to last year, contributing to a solid cash flow generation in the quarter.

Following the clearance sales, Boozt.com was strategically reinforced as the premium department store channel, including a continued reduction in promotional levels compared with last year. Category diversification continues to pay off, with non-fashion categories performing well and offsetting a still muted, though gradually stabilizing, performance in Women's fashion.

Profitability improved in the quarter, supported by a continued disciplined focus on cost and efficiency across all opex ratios.

The Board of Directors has today given the mandate to initiate the process to expand the current share buyback programme to a total of SEK 415 million (up from SEK 300 million), in accordance with the approved authorization at the 2025 AGM. With this, Boozt will achieve its capital return target communicated at the 2023 CMD by purchasing own shares for a total of SEK 800 million in the three-year period following the CMD.



Financial performance Q3 2025

Net revenue in Q3 2025 increased 3% in constant currency (1% in SEK) to SEK 1,673 million (SEK 1,651 million in Q3 2024). Growth was driven equally by Boozt.com and Booztlet.com, which both grew 3% in constant currency.

Adjusted EBIT increased to SEK 67 million (54), resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.0% (3.3%). The improvement compared with last year was driven by improvement in all opex ratios. This was partially offset by the clearance sales on Booztlet, which impacted the gross margin until finalization in August. Gross margin has subsequently improved.

Free cash flow significantly improved to SEK 292 million (-17), supported by strict inventory management.

Outlook

The outlook for 2025 has been updated to reflect the year-to-date performance. The revenue growth guidance is narrowed to 0-3% (from previously 0-6%), corresponding to 2-5% constant currency growth. The expected adjusted EBIT margin is increased to 5.0-6.0% (from previously 4.5-5.5%).

CEO comment

"We are not satisfied with the current growth performance but it is encouraging that we see a gradual improvement as we now turn to the most important trading period of the year. Our disciplined focus on operational strength is driving both cash flow and profitability, and we are able to upgrade our margin guidance. With a solid foundation in place, we are fully focused on turning that strength into strong results during the crucial Black Friday period and the holiday season." - Hermann Haraldsson, CEO & Co-founder

SEK million unless otherwise indicated Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change Rolling 12 months Net revenue 1,673 1,651 1% 5,148 5,137 0% 8,255 Constant currency growth 3% 9% -6pp 2% 9% -7pp 3% Gross margin 37.4% 38.6% -1.2pp 38.2% 39.9% -1.7pp 37.9% Fulfilment cost ratio -10.4% -11.0% +0.7pp -10.5% -11.3% +0.8pp -10.1% Marketing cost ratio -9.3% -10.2% +1.0pp -10.3% -10.4% +0.1pp -10.1% Adjusted admin and other cost ratio -9.2% -9.9% +0.7pp -9.9% -11.0% +1.1pp -8.5% EBIT 41 28 50% 152 104 46% 500 EBIT margin (%) 2.5% 1.7% +0.8pp 2.9% 2.0% +0.9pp 6.1% Adjusted EBIT 67 54 23% 167 166 1% 474 Adjusted EBIT margin (%) 4.0% 3.3% +0.7pp 3.3% 3.2% +0.0pp 5.7% Profit for the period 26 15 74% 106 76 40% 372 Free cash flow 292 -17 1,772% -142 -612 77% 483

For additional information, please contact:

