STV Group a.s. ("STV"), one of the world's fastest-growing defence innovators, has signed a multi-year licence agreement to use Post-Quantum's groundbreaking quantum-safe communications platform and signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to accelerate deployment across Europe, NATO, and global defence markets. With quantum computing threatening to render traditional encryption obsolete, the move positions STV at the forefront of the cybersecurity revolution arming governments, defence forces, and enterprises with next-generation resilience against "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" attacks.

By fusing Post-Quantum's NATO-tested modular platform with its own world-class defence solutions, STV is setting a new global benchmark for secure communications and digital trust. Together, the two companies are delivering the most advanced, future-proof systems to protect sensitive data and mission-critical operations ensuring that even in the quantum era, allied communications remain impenetrable.

The partnership represents a decisive leap forward, combining STV's defence innovation track record with Post-Quantum's pioneering expertise to deliver communications and data protection systems that go beyond current industry standards.

JUDr. Pavel Kudrhalt, CEO of STV, said: "This isn't just about acquiring technology it's about building an uncompromising, end-to-end secure ecosystem for the future. Our customers demand full supply chain assurance, from manufacturing and tamper-proof transport to deployment and monitoring. With the rising threat of 'Harvest Now, Decrypt Later' attacks, quantum-safe defences are no longer optional. Post-Quantum's platform doesn't just lead the field it allows STV to be the first-mover to redefine the very standards of digital trust in defence solutions. By embedding their technology into our portfolio, we are giving NATO allies, EU partners, and national clients the strongest possible protection for the quantum era whether that's safeguarding command and control chains, operating mission-critical drones, or deploying munitions in battlefield communications."

Rikky Hasan, CEO of Post-Quantum, added: "STV's vision and leadership in defence innovation make them the ideal partner. Together we are unleashing a new wave of secure, quantum-safe solutions that protect the world's most sensitive data against today's adversaries and tomorrow's quantum threats. Our modular approach to Identity, Transmission and Encryption already proven in NATO environments offers the fastest and most agile way to integrate into STV's global portfolio. This is a proud moment for both companies, and a milestone for global cybersecurity."

This acquisition and alliance signal the dawn of a new era: one where quantum-resilient platforms are no longer optional, but essential. United by a shared mission to safeguard the future, STV and Post-Quantum are leading the charge toward a world where critical communications remain impenetrable even in the face of quantum computing's disruptive power.

About STV

STV Group a.s. is one of Europe's fastest-growing defence innovators, delivering advanced security and defence solutions to governments, NATO allies, and commercial partners worldwide. Headquartered in the Czech Republic, the company combines cutting-edge engineering with a bold vision for the future of security.

Building on a century of industrial tradition, STV Group has become the Czech Republic's leading producer of munitions, loitering systems, armoured vehicle platforms and integrated lifecycle services. The group is also a European leader in ecological disposal and demilitarisation of surplus ammunition, underscoring its commitment to safety and sustainability. With NATO-tested technologies and global partnerships, STV Group is trusted to deliver the resilient, future-proof capabilities that keep nations secure in an era of emerging threats.

About Post-Quantum

Post-Quantum is leading the charge into the quantum era by upgrading the world's encryption. Its quantum-safe platform protects organisations across their entire digital footprint with modular software for Identity, Transmission, and Encryption-designed to be interoperable, crypto-agile and seamlessly backward compatible.

Already trusted by NATO, critical national infrastructure providers, and major financial institutions, Post-Quantum has a proven track record in safeguarding mission-critical data. The company is the inventor of NTS-KEM (now known as Classic McEliece in the NIST competition) and the author of the IETF's Hybrid Post-Quantum VPN standard, which is now the global benchmark for secure connectivity. With its pioneering technologies, Post-Quantum is ensuring the world stays one step ahead of the quantum threats.

