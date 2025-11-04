New tool dramatically decreases the cost, complexity, and time to modernize legacy workloads clearing the path to AI adoption

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer (SLIM), a groundbreaking addition to the SnapLogic Platform. SLIM streamlines legacy workload migration by supporting modernization processes, developing modern SnapLogic pipelines, and automating testing and documentation, in order to significantly reduce cost and complexity associated with preparing IT infrastructure for digital transformation and future demands.

"Organizations in today's technology landscape face immense pressure to modernize legacy IT systems to unlock the full potential of AI. However, modernizing a company's infrastructure often made up of thousands of software programs is like trying to rebuild a marathon runner's backbone mid-race," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO at SnapLogic. "By combining proven modernization best practices with agentic AI, SLIM marks a major milestone in legacy technology transformation. As the only integration platform capable of automatically ingesting and transforming enterprise-scale workloads, SnapLogic is making legacy workload modernization more accessible and efficient than ever before."

As enterprises consolidate systems and ready their IT infrastructures for AI adoption, they are faced with decades of complex, technical assets that require costly and lengthy modernization processes. SLIM blends best practices from enterprise modernization with agentic AI to generate optimized SnapLogic pipelines and supporting artifacts. This can reduce cost and time to modernization by up to 80%. SLIM currently supports modernization from leading legacy platforms, including Informatica PowerCenter and IBM DataStage.

SLIM capabilities include:

Analysis: Automate legacy workload analysis for immediate clarity and insight into the current state of legacy workloads.

Automate legacy workload analysis for immediate clarity and insight into the current state of legacy workloads. Planning: Support developing modernization plans with configurable migration strategies.

Support developing modernization plans with configurable migration strategies. Design and development: Automate the generation of optimized SnapLogic pipelines based on legacy workloads, with version tracking and CI/CD support to streamline integration with existing deployment governance processes.

Automate the generation of optimized SnapLogic pipelines based on legacy workloads, with version tracking and CI/CD support to streamline integration with existing deployment governance processes. Testing and verification: Auto-generate test cases, data, and mock environments with debugging logs to accelerate issue resolution and reduce acceptance testing load.

Auto-generate test cases, data, and mock environments with debugging logs to accelerate issue resolution and reduce acceptance testing load. Release and support: Facilitate hypercare phase with support for asset creation, including automated documentation, to ensure successful adoption.

"Automation technologies such as SnapLogic Intelligent Modernizer are marking a significant shift in how organizations address legacy modernization," commented Betsy Burton, VP of Research at Aragon Research. "By automating functions like workload analysis and test generation, solutions like SLIM have the potential to meaningfully reduce the timeline and costs associated with modernization efforts. This development highlights a broader movement in the market where enterprises are increasingly seeking ways to accelerate digital transformation and control expenses while updating legacy systems."

"Across every industry, we're seeing a surge in demand from enterprises looking to modernize legacy systems that were never built for today's AI-driven world," commented Swaroop George, Director Integrated Process Management, Cognizant. "Migrating legacy integration platforms using SnapLogic has enabled a pivotal step for our client's digital transformation journey. It has streamlined data connectivity, accelerated AI enablement, and reduced complexity, empowering our joint clients to innovate faster, scale smarter, and unlock real-time insights. The impact is immediate, measurable, and truly transformative for the business."

