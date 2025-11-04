Metapack, a leading delivery platform, will partner with Tails.com, one of the UK's leading pet food subscription services, to transform their delivery operations.

Founded in Richmond in 2014, Tails.com delivers 100% tailored nutrition to thousands of dogs every month. As an expanding organisation committed to data-driven service and customer service, Tails.com chose Metapack to keep its shipping operations on pace with its reputation for innovation and customer-first approach.

With Metapack, Tails.com can now offer pet owners greater shipping choice and price transparency at checkout, while also driving down its fulfilment costs. Equipped with real-time data and operational insights powered by Metapack, the business can more easily refine fulfilment processes for faster shipping, reduce failed deliveries and improve purchase conversion rates at checkout.

"Streamlining our tech stack with Metapack's capabilities has significantly improved our visibility across the entire distribution journey-from fulfilment through to final delivery. The platform's transparency and reliability position Tails.com to be more agile and responsive to opportunities within the courier market," said Maxime Thomas, Head of UK Operations for Tails.com. "Metapack's enhanced insights drive our data-driven decisions to proactively address issues. As a result, we can ensure the accuracy of our delivery promise to consistently uphold a customer-first experience that strengthens loyalty."

Emma Clarke, Senior Director of Product Management at Metapack, added: "Delivery today is about more than logistics-it's about creating great customer experiences. We're incredibly excited to partner with Tails.com to help make delivery a true loyalty driver, helping pet owners in the UK enjoy a seamless and stress-free service."

The partnership demonstrates the trust of one of the UK's leading subscription brands and highlights its role in powering innovative ecommerce delivery experiences across the UK. For Tails.com, the choice reflects a commitment to investing in technology that supports sustainable growth and deepens customer relationships.

About Metapack

Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers' growing expectations of delivery while maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. Metapack's solution offers a wide range of personalised services, from delivery options to tracking and returns, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than a billion packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading ecommerce retailers. Metapack is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in London. Find out more at www.metapack.com.

About Tails.com

Tails.com is a pet food subscription with a big mission. We believe there should be no average dog food because no dog is average. So since 2014, we've been delivering 100% tailored nutrition to each and every pup we serve, to support long, happy and healthy lives.

It all starts with a few simple questions about your dog's age, breed, energy levels and tastebuds. Then our veterinary and nutrition experts create a one-in-a-million kibble blend just for them. Everything they need and a taste they love, delivered to your door every month, with an evolving blend over time as their health needs change.

Fuelled by a love for pets, tech and doing things differently, we achieved B Corp certification in 2024 an important milestone on our journey to changing the world of pet food for good. Based in Richmond, England and Amstelveen, Netherlands, we've got water bowls in every meeting room. Because our dogs keep us focused on what matters most them.

