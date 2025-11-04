New developments bring the Agentic Enterprise to life, making data AI-ready and safely scaling digital agents to empower employees across the enterprise

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced a major expansion of its platform capabilities including updates focused on Agents, MCP, and AI governance making it easier and faster than ever for organizations to advance their journey toward becoming an Agentic Enterprise, where AI agents work alongside teams to enable continuous technical modernization. Together, these updates establish SnapLogic as the "central nervous system" of the modern enterprise, connecting, orchestrating, and governing digital workforces while ensuring the data they depend on is AI-ready, trusted, and accessible.

As organizations embrace AI, they face an increasingly complex landscape of disconnected data, tools, and emerging agentic systems. SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform takes an AI-first approach to integration and automation to unify these elements within a single, low-code intelligent platform, ensuring interoperability, security, and trust while transforming siloed data into AI-ready insights.

"To build a truly agentic enterprise, organizations must first get their data AI-ready," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO at SnapLogic. "Our latest innovations don't just connect systems-they create a resilient, agentic integration fabric that enables every user, system, or agent to collaborate on trusted data at enterprise scale."

"As we embark on our use of AI across business functions, SnapLogic has been instrumental in helping us unify and prepare our data for the agentic future," said David Holton, Chief Transformation Officer at Cambridge Counties Bank. "It's important for us that AI enhances our ability to give our customers more human interaction, not less, and their platform gives us the confidence to explore AI agents while maintaining the direct interactions, security, observability, and governance our enterprise and customers demand. It's not just about connecting systems, it's about connecting intelligence."

Agent Snap: Scale and Trust for AI Agents

SnapLogic is introducing the Agent Snap, a Snaplex-native execution engine that delivers high-performance, scalable, and observable agent execution. The Agent Snap provides the foundation for human-in-the-loop oversight, allowing teams to build trust in agent performance through visibility, evaluation, and progressive autonomy.

Like onboarding a new employee, agents can now be trained, observed, and refined before being given greater responsibility, all powered by AI-ready data pipelines that ensure accuracy and reliability.

MCP Streamable HTTP: Building for an Open, Interoperable Future

SnapLogic continues to expand the availability of Model Context Protocol (MCP) and related Streamable HTTP capabilities, building on successful proof-of-concept deployments of the MCP Server functionality with key customers.

The new MCP Client, generally available in the November release, and upcoming support for OAuth 2.0, reinforce SnapLogic's role as a neutral, open platform for multi-agent collaboration. SnapLogic's commitment to open standards such as A2A also ensures customers can build, connect, and scale agents across any ecosystem, while maintaining seamless access to data wherever it lives.

Agent Governance: Enterprise-Grade Safety

Building on SnapLogic's API management capabilities, Agent Governance delivers secure, enterprise-grade oversight for AI agents. The framework ensures that agents are safely deployed, monitored, and compliant, while maintaining visibility into data provenance and usage, a critical requirement for any enterprise implementing AI tools.

SnapGPT Enhancements: Natural Language as the New UI

SnapGPT continues to evolve as the most advanced generative integration capability on the market. Leveraging new models, SnapGPT delivers higher-quality, more efficient pipelines and introduces the foundation for "Extended Thinking," a next-generation feature that brings conversational interaction closer to every aspect of the platform.

With these updates, SnapLogic is pioneering natural language as the new streamlined UI for rapid integration of data, applications, and services, allowing users and agents to query, refine, and activate data in real time.

A Platform Built for the AI-Ready, Agentic Future

By combining agent creation, governance, and open interoperability with enterprise-grade resiliency and AI-ready data infrastructure, SnapLogic empowers organizations to move confidently into the agentic era, connecting humans, systems, and AI into one intelligent, secure, and scalable digital workforce.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

