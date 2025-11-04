Giant Leap Digital (GLD), the luxury digital marketing agency, today released executive insights detailing how luxury brands are pivoting to advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data science to capture the world's most valuable consumers. The firm sees a 600% traffic uplift and 25-30% uplift in UHNW Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) for clients who leverage a unified, AI-driven, data segmentation model. GLD argues the immediate challenge is moving AI from simple operational efficiency to strategic creativity.

The Strategic Shift: From Back-Office Tool to Creative Advantage

Sophia Evgeniou, Giant Leap Digital's Performance Director, states: "Luxury brands have spent 2025 making AI operational; the next challenge is making it inspirational. The winners will turn AI into a creative advantage, from how they design, to how they speak, to how they understand desire."

Proprietary AI Solutions Deliver 600% Uplift in Lead Generation

GLD highlights that its bespoke, human-led approach to AI is delivering substantial returns: For yacht client San Lorenzo, AI-augmented UHNW media campaigns drove a 300% year-on-year uplift in lead generation and 600% uplift in total traffic. Media Director Vicky Samios Cooper confirms: "We have seen up to 600% uplift in lead generation with bespoke solutions where a master prompt instructs an AI with human quality control."

Compliance and Privacy are the Foundation

This strategy is founded on rigorous data compliance. Founder Ben Lilly emphasises: "The biggest challenge is ensuring GDPR-compliant application. Our strategy is built on zero and first-party data from brands, often leveraged alongside second-party data through elevated partnerships for ethical audience introduction. To identify prospective audiences, we analyze aggregated insights from third-party data to track macro trends without directly targeting individuals. This ensures media decisions are informed by the entire wealth landscape without third-party risk."

Lilly adds: "We have moved from selling product; to using predictive AI to pre-empt the needs of individual clients. This is no longer marketing, it's data science for the 1%."

About Giant Leap Digital

Giant Leap Digital is a consultancy-led luxury digital marketing agency in Mayfair, London. Founded in February 2023, the firm specialises in data-driven strategies, performance marketing, and proprietary wealth audience targeting to connect luxury and finance brands with HNW and UHNW clients worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104873977/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Blunt hannah@giantleapdigital.co.uk 07395 270 728

www.giantleapdigital.co.uk