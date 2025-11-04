Boldyn Networks welcomes financial services and telecoms executive Rob Shuter to Board of Directors

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a world leader in shared networks infrastructure and wireless private networks announced that Rob Shuter, a financial services and telecommunications executive, has joined Boldyn's Board of Directors effective 1 November. Rob brings a wealth of financial, regulatory and strategic experience gained from over 30 years in the telecommunications and financial services sectors.

As part of his extensive experience, Rob has held top executive roles in publicly listed companies. His career includes serving on the BT Group executive committee as CEO of BT Enterprise, leading MTN Group Ltd as Group President and CEO, and holding CEO and CFO positions within Vodafone Group.

Rob has also deep expertise in capital allocation, risk management, finance, and mergers and acquisitions, leading complex, capital-intensive businesses across multiple global markets. As part of his finance services background he held executive roles in retail banking at Nedbank Group Ltd and investment banking at Standard Bank Group Ltd.

Igor Leprince, Group Chief Executive Officer for Boldyn Networks said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Rob to our Board. Rob understands the financial implications of a growing business like Boldyn's and is totally familiar with the dynamics that we face in different parts of the world. His extensive experience in the telecommunications industry is of incredible value to our Board and business."

Commenting on his appointment, Rob Shuter said: "I am very excited to join Boldyn's Board at a time where the company is experiencing such amazing growth. I'm also keen to stay involved in the telecoms industry where I've spent a great deal of my career and be part of the next developments. This is a very dynamic industry and only companies like Boldyn with an elevated purpose and a bold spirit will continue to adapt and succeed."

