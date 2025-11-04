QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan cement study hub status in Central Asia
LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds today released the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, revealing a region expanding in scale, diversifying in quality, and accelerating in research and international engagement.
The University of Hong Kong rises to first place, overtaking Peking University (2nd). Nanyang Technological University climbs to joint third alongside the National University of Singapore. This year's edition evaluates 1,500+ institutions across 25 higher-education systems, including 550+ new entrants-the ranking's most extensive assessment to date.
Seventy-three universities from Central Asia feature-13 climb the table, three remain stable, 47 drop and ten debut. Central Asia and the Eurasian region's emergent higher education system and its rankings performances will be explored in detail at the inaugural QS Eurasia Forum 2025 at the Central Asian University in Tashkent on 25-26 November.
Central Asia Overview
- Kazakhstan leads the subregion, hosting all three top-100 universities, including highest-ranked Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at 38th.
- Uzbekistan's top universities surge, including Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers - National Research University (TIIAME-NRU), which rises 56 places to 103rd.
- Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University is the only Kyrgyz institution to hold its rank, placing 230th; all others fall, though gains are made in International Faculty and Employer Reputation.
- Tajikistan's only ranked institution, Tajik National University, ranks 687th, down from 561-580, but is fifth regionally for International Student Ratio and 67th in Asia.
QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said:?"Central Asia is gaining prominence in global education, with Kazakhstan emerging as a regional hub attracting international students and researchers. The QS Asia Rankings 2026 reveal heightened competition, strong performance from Central Asian institutions, and the need for greater research support and international collaboration to boost impact and innovation."
Central Asia: Top-10?
2026
2025
38
29
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University
Kazakhstan
61
65
L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU)
Kazakhstan
79
89
Satbayev University
Kazakhstan
103
=159
TIIAME-NRU
Uzbekistan
138
=131
Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University (Abai University)
Kazakhstan
161
=138
Auezov South Kazakhstan University (SKU)
Kazakhstan
162
149
Kazakh National Agrarian Research University (KazNARU)
Kazakhstan
180
242
National University of Uzbekistan named after Mirzo Ulugbek
Uzbekistan
=181
167
Karaganda Buketov University
Kazakhstan
=184
=193
Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University
Kazakhstan
Click here for the full press release.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/5599410/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-asia-university-rankings-2026-302603218.html