QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan cement study hub status in Central Asia

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds today released the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2026, revealing a region expanding in scale, diversifying in quality, and accelerating in research and international engagement.

The University of Hong Kong rises to first place, overtaking Peking University (2nd). Nanyang Technological University climbs to joint third alongside the National University of Singapore. This year's edition evaluates 1,500+ institutions across 25 higher-education systems, including 550+ new entrants-the ranking's most extensive assessment to date.

Seventy-three universities from Central Asia feature-13 climb the table, three remain stable, 47 drop and ten debut. Central Asia and the Eurasian region's emergent higher education system and its rankings performances will be explored in detail at the inaugural QS Eurasia Forum 2025 at the Central Asian University in Tashkent on 25-26 November.

Central Asia Overview

Kazakhstan leads the subregion, hosting all three top-100 universities, including highest-ranked Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at 38th.

leads the subregion, hosting all three top-100 universities, including highest-ranked Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at 38th. Uzbekistan's top universities surge, including Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers - National Research University (TIIAME-NRU), which rises 56 places to 103 rd .

top universities surge, including Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers - National Research University (TIIAME-NRU), which rises 56 places to 103 . Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University is the only Kyrgyz institution to hold its rank, placing 230 th ; all others fall, though gains are made in International Faculty and Employer Reputation.

institution to hold its rank, placing 230 ; all others fall, though gains are made in International Faculty and Employer Reputation. Tajikistan's only ranked institution, Tajik National University, ranks 687th, down from 561-580, but is fifth regionally for International Student Ratio and 67th in Asia.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said:?"Central Asia is gaining prominence in global education, with Kazakhstan emerging as a regional hub attracting international students and researchers. The QS Asia Rankings 2026 reveal heightened competition, strong performance from Central Asian institutions, and the need for greater research support and international collaboration to boost impact and innovation."

Central Asia: Top-10? 2026 2025



38 29 Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Kazakhstan 61 65 L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University (ENU) Kazakhstan 79 89 Satbayev University Kazakhstan 103 =159 TIIAME-NRU Uzbekistan 138 =131 Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University (Abai University) Kazakhstan 161 =138 Auezov South Kazakhstan University (SKU) Kazakhstan 162 149 Kazakh National Agrarian Research University (KazNARU) Kazakhstan 180 242 National University of Uzbekistan named after Mirzo Ulugbek Uzbekistan =181 167 Karaganda Buketov University Kazakhstan =184 =193 Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University Kazakhstan

Click here for the full press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/5599410/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-asia-university-rankings-2026-302603218.html