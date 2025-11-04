ATFX Appoints Line Ho Young Peteri as Vice President - Strategic Partnerships & Affiliates

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX, a leading global online trading services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Line Ho Young Peteri as Vice President - Strategic Partnerships & Affiliates. Line will lead ATFX's global affiliate and strategic partnership initiatives, driving growth and expanding the company's commercial footprint.

Line brings extensive experience in strategic marketing, affiliate management, and cross-channel business development. She most recently served as Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships & Affiliation at Exinity, where she drove global affiliate growth and forged high-value partnerships.

Over her career, she has built scalable marketing and sales platforms, integrated cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain to enhance customer engagement, and executed strategic initiatives across fintech, gaming, and digital marketing.

Commenting on her appointment, Line Peteri expressed:

"Joining ATFX at this dynamic stage of its global expansion is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to drawing on my experience in strategic partnerships and digital marketing to unlock new opportunities, enhance customer acquisition, and strengthen ATFX's presence across key international markets."

Siju Daniel , Chief Commercial Officer of ATFX, added:

"Line's track record in building strong partnerships, driving performance marketing strategies, and leading cross-functional teams makes her a perfect fit for this role. Her strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in advancing ATFX's global growth objectives."

With Peteri's appointment, ATFX aims to further expand its affiliate network, optimize commercial partnerships, and continue delivering innovative trading solutions to clients worldwide.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 24 locations and holds 9 licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK's FCA, Australia's ASIC, Cyprus' CySEC, the UAE's SCA, Hong Kong's SFC, South Africa's FSCA, Mauritius' FSC, Seychelles' FSA, and Cambodia's SERC. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX delivers exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

