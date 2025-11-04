Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet bolsters its live casino offering with new ICONIC21 partnership

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2025has made a significant move to further strengthen its live casino games offering via a new partnership with in-demand provider ICONIC21. A wide selection of their top games will be available to NetBet players.

Over the years, NetBet has been consistently updating its live casino games library. This latest deal with ICONIC21 fits perfectly with their mission to deliver the best online gaming experience for its customers.

Previously known as BETER Live and rebranded to ICONIC21, this innovative provider has become something of a trailblazer within the industry, delivering some of the best and most technologically-advanced live versions of Roulette, Blackjack, Sic Bo and Baccarat.

ICONIC21 is a 360 iGaming content supplier, renowned for creating products tailored to each client's needs, as well as possessing a diverse portfolio of games.

Three of the most exciting titles in ICONIC21's library, which NetBet users will have access to, include Gravity Blackjack, Gravity Roulette and Gravity Sic Bo.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "This new partnership with ICONIC21 will take our live casino offering to an even higher level, which is just so exciting for us as a brand. NetBet players will absolutely love all the ICONIC21 products available on our website and app."

Alina Popa, Chief Commercial Officer at ICONIC21, added: "We could not be more excited to establish this partnership with NetBet, a brand recognised as one of the finest in the iGaming industry. NetBet's commitment to delivering only the highest level of quality aligns perfectly with our company mission, so this should be the start of a long and successful relationship."