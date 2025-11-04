DOJO Brings Spooky Fun to London with Halloween Pop-Up at Outernet

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO, the innovative atomization brand powered by VAPORESSO, celebrated Halloween in style with an immersive pop-up event at Outernet London Pop One on October 30-31. The event showcased DOJO's flagship BLAST 10K product and brought festive thrills to visitors with a surprise-filled Halloween experience.

The venue featured a spooky-themed setup, complete with ghost brides, creepy nurses, and other playful costumes. Attendees enjoyed interactive AR filters, gashapon-style prize draws, free product samples, and themed gifts, creating a lively and engaging atmosphere. Beyond the festivities, the pop-up highlighted DOJO's commitment to high-quality, user-friendly vaping experiences.

Visitors were thrilled by the event's creative decorations and immersive design, sharing photos across social media and praising both the entertaining setup and the smooth taste of DOJO's BLAST 10K. The Halloween pop-up underscored DOJO's marketing strategy of blending interactive experiences with product exposure, reflecting the brand's innovative and consumer-centered approach.

About DOJO

Founded in 2024, DOJO is a global atomization brand powered by VAPORESSO, driven by human-centered innovation. The brand focuses on compliant pod-based products, delivering high-quality vaping experiences through technological breakthroughs and user-inspired design. With its motto "Create & Share," DOJO builds a bold and inclusive global community and continues to redefine brand engagement in the vaping industry. For more information, please visit www.dojovape.com

