Viking Acquisition Corp. I Announces Closing of $230 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viking Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE: VACI.U) (the "Company" or "Viking"), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including an additional 3,000,000 units sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $230 million. Each unit consists of one (1) Class A ordinary share and one-third (1/3) of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Only whole warrants will be exercisable.

The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the ticker symbol "VACI.U" on October 31, 2025. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the warrants are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols "VACI" and "VACI WS", respectively.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a Division of Cohen & Company Securities, LLC ("Cohen") acted as the lead book-running manager for the offering. The Company was represented by DLA-Piper LLP (US) as its legal counsel and Cohen was represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP as its legal counsel.

A final prospectus relating to and describing the final terms of the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com.

About Viking Acquisition Corp. I

Viking Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region.

