EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2025

In the third quarter of 2025, EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 426 thousand euros (Q3 2024: 134 thousand euros). The fund's income increased from 176 thousand euros to 468 thousand euros year-on-year, while expenses remained unchanged. The fund's assets amounted to 28,167 thousand euros as of 30.09.2025 (31.12.2024: 27,478 thousand euros).

EfTEN United Property Fund's investments performed as expected in the third quarter of 2025. In larger commercial real estate premices, where the fund has invested mainly through other funds managed by EfTEN Capital, the vacancy rate remained at the previous quarter's level.

The development investment in the Uus-Järveküla residential area is entering its final phase. In July, the last terraced housed completed in the third phase were handed over to customers. From the sales proceeds, Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ returned 128 thousand euros in owner loan interest and 1.092 million euros in owner loan principal to the fund. In total, the development company has distributed 2.73 million euros to the fund in 2025. In the third quarter, most of the external construction works of the last development phase, consisting of 32 terraced house units, were completed. On the construction side interior finishing works remain to be completed. As of the end of the quarter, 25 completed and to be completed in spring 2026 terraced houses were not yet booked by clients. In addition, one commercial land plot and one residential plot have not been sold.

Following the balance sheet date, the fund announced a distribution of 420 thousand euros to investors, based on income received from the underlying funds and Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ. Together with the spring distribution, the fund has distributed to investors over 9% of the fund's market capitalization in 2025.

Statement of the comprehensive income

3rd quarter 9 months 2025 2024 2025 2024 € thousand INCOME Interest income 116 137 413 447 Distributed profit from underlying funds 0 0 420 260 Interest expenses 0 0 -6 0 Other financial income 0 0 4 5 Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss 352 39 1 427 -26 Investments in subsidiaries 47 26 784 -114 Investments in funds 305 13 643 88 Total income 468 176 2 258 686 COSTS Operating expenses Management fee -26 -28 -82 -84 Costs of administering the Fund -5 -5 -22 -21 Other operating expenses -11 -9 -49 -46 Total operating expenses -42 -42 -153 -151 Profit / loss for the period 426 134 2 105 535 Total profit / loss for the period 426 134 2 105 535 Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR) 0,17 0,05 0,85 0,22

Statement of financial position

30.09.2025 31.12.2024 € thousand ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1 428 0 Short-term deposits 0 120 Loans granted 1 917 3 519 Other receivables and accrued income 382 1 039 Total current assets 3 727 4 678 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 22 301 21 063 Investments in subsidiaries 1 938 1 154 Real estate funds 20 363 19 909 Loans granted 2 149 2 149 Total non-current assets 24 450 23 212 TOTAL ASSETS 28 177 27 890 LIABILITIES Bank overdraft 0 400 Current liabilities 10 12 Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 10 412 NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 28 167 27 478 Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders 28 177 27 890

The unaudited 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2025 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee