DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.: DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Asset Purchase to Establish its First US-based Data Center, October Preliminary Operational Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) ("DMG"), a leading vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, announces it has signed a letter agreement (the "Letter Agreement") and paid a deposit to purchase a 27,600 square foot building situated on 8 acres of leased land with an option to lease an additional adjacent lot of 10 acres. The building is currently connected to 3.75 megawatts of power, while DMG is having ongoing expansion discussion with the local utility. Closing of the transaction is subject to the parties executing definitive agreements. DMG expects to close this transaction in the coming weeks.

The property is located in Boardman, Oregon, which is the site of at least five large scale fully operational Amazon Web Services (AWS) facilities with a similar number of AWS data center facilities under construction. As such, DMG is situating itself in a data center hub that offers access to ample connectivity and power, as affirmed by the Company's discussions with the local utility, which supports the Company's longer-term data center expansion strategy over the next several years.

Expansion to the US complements strategy to lead development of Canadian sovereign AI infrastructure

While DMG is focused on building out AI infrastructure in Canada, having just recently announced that it has formed a utility joint venture with the Malahat Nation pursuant to the previously announced MOU to power its future 15-megawatt data center on Vancouver Island, the Company recognizes it has a much larger opportunity to its immediate south. While DMG may initially set up a limited amount of Bitcoin mining at the site subsequent to deal closing so that it can utilize its power allocation as soon as possible, it intends to expand its available power over time while upgrading its infrastructure so that the facility can become one of its major high-performance computing (HPC) data centers.

The existing building may be retrofitted to support development of an HPC data center, or new HPC data center facilities may be built on the 18-acre site. As power density for the silicon to run the most advanced HPC applications is expected to exceed 1 megawatt per rack by the end of the decade, DMG expects that power availability, not land, will be its primary constraint to expand for the foreseeable future.

Sheldon Bennett, CEO of DMG Blockchain Solutions, commented, "This intended purchase marks a major milestone in the development of DMG, as it would be our first owned facility outside of Canada. Our focus in Canada is initially to serve the Canadian government's goal to build AI data centers that keep the models and data within Canadian sovereign borders. In parallel, DMG intends to service the enterprise data center market, initially in Canada but over time to service the larger opportunity in the US. In order to be able to capitalize on that larger opportunity, DMG needs to start building now."

October 2025 Preliminary Operational Results

DMG also announces its preliminary operational results for October 2025:

Bitcoin mined: 23 BTC (vs 23 BTC in September 2025)

Hashrate: 1.75 EH/s (vs 1.65 EH/s in September 2025)

Bitcoin balance: 359 BTC (vs 342 BTC in September 2025)



In October 2025, DMG's hashrate was 1.75 EH/s, compared to 1.65 EH/s in September, as the Company benefited from seasonally cooler temperatures. At the end of October, DMG held 359 BTC, as it continued to limit its bitcoin liquidations to rebuild its bitcoin balance.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a sustainable, vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that develops, manages, and operates comprehensive platform solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company's operations are driven by two strategic pillars: Core and Core+, both unified by DMG's commitment to vertical integration and environmentally responsible practices. DMG's subsidiary Systemic Trust Corporation is focused on custody of digital assets.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions, visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

Follow @dmgblockchain on Twitter and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors,



Sheldon Bennett, CEO & Director

Tel: +1 (778) 300-5406

Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com

Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

For Investor Relations:

investors@dmgblockchain.com

For Media Inquiries:

Colin Doylend

Head of Business Relationships

+1 (604) 338-8543

colin@dmgblockchain.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding presenting at upcoming conferences, DMG's strategies and plans, developing and executing on the Company's products and services, closing the transaction to purchase the building on leased land in Oregon, the anticipated timeline to close the transaction and the expected benefits of the transaction, the opportunity and plans to build out data center infrastructure in the United States for Bitcoin mining or high-performance computing, the opportunity and plans to monetize bitcoin transactions and provide additional products and services to customers and users, the continued investment in Bitcoin network software infrastructure and applications, the expected allocation of capital, developing and executing on the Company's products and services, increasing self-mining, increasing hashrate, efforts to improve the operation of its mining fleet, the launch of products and services, events, courses of action, and the potential of the Company's technology and operations, among others, are all forward-looking information.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG's production of bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoin; the demand and pricing of AI data centers and usage; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoin; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company's filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, DMG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and/or infrastructure failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment, and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoin from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain and AI technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, adverse weather or climate events, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, equipment failures, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e86b8e0-07d8-49b5-9986-907b47d84bd0

DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Asset Purchase to Establish its First US-based Data Center; Octob...

Asset Purchase to Establish its First US-based Data Center; October Preliminary Operational Results